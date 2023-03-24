Riana Pretorius has returned home unharmed after she was taken eight days ago from her workplace

The 26-year-old's kidnappers allegedly demanded a R2 million ransom for her safe return

Although details about her release are still limited, South Africans are happy the young woman is safe

GQEBERHA - Riana Pretorius's family can now breathe a sigh of relief after the 26-year-old returned home unharmed after being kidnapped outside her workplace eight days ago.

Riana Pretorius was found in the early hours of Friday morning after she was kidnapped eight days ago. Images: Karen Olivier-Rautenbach & Tanja Radke

Source: Facebook

The police confirmed that the Eastern Cape bio kineticist was found early on Friday morning, 24 February. The young woman was dropped off at a petrol station at 2am.

Riana Pretorius was kidnapped by 3 men

According to TimesLIVE, the young professional was abducted by three armed men driving a white Toyota Corolla outside her medical practice in Pickering Street, Gqeberha.

The kidnappers reportedly asked her family for a R2 million ransom for her release. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed that she is safe and sound and that further details about her kidnapping would be released at a later stage.

Riana's family told HeraldLIVE that she had minor bruises when she was found but the young woman was mostly unharmed.

1 Man arrested in connection with Riana Pretorius' kidnapping

HeraldLIVE reports that 40-year-old Xolisile Rawutini was arrested after being linked to the kidnapping.

He is expected to appear in court on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. The police expect to make more arrests soon.

South Africans happy to hear Riana Pretorius is home safe

Brenda Holte-Smith said:

"Thank you, God for saving her... Most terrifying experience for anyone "

Rebecca C Bexx said:

"That's such wonderful news!"

Bridget Kanyanta said:

"A breath of fresh air. Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ!"

Milly Anderson said:

"What wonderful news, prayers have been answered."

