Nota Baloyi is facing social media backlash after posting an inflammatory tweet about AKA's parents

The infamous music executive accused Lynn and Tony Forbes of using Kairo Forbes to garner the public's sympathy

The explosive tweet left a bad taste in people's mouths, and they dragged Nota for crossing the line

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi posted a scathing tweet about Lynn and Tony Forbes. Image: @lavidanota/Instagram and @joy_zelda

Source: UGC

Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi is fearless in speaking his mind, and that often lands him in hot water. On Monday afternoon, he went on an online attack against AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes.

Nota Baloyi posts scathing tweet about Lynn and Tony Forbes

Nota posted a savage tweet saying the late rapper's parents are not interested in getting justice for their slain son.

The sharp-tongued media personality went as far as saying that Lynn and Tony are using AKA's death to enrich themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"It’s absolutely disgusting that they’re endorsing plans to make money from their son’s death."

AKA's parents accused of chasing clout through Kairo Forbes

Nota also said the grieving parents are milking South Africa's sympathy by parading DJ Zinhle and the Lemons' rapper's daughter Kairo.

See the tweet below:

Mzansi drags Nota for insensitive tweet about AKA's parents

People reacted to the tweet and mentioned that Nota reached a new low in trying to get attention.

@King26648683 commented:

"I agree with people who say there's nothing left of you. Pathetic!"

@King_Koperrall posted:

"So you dare disrespect the Forbes Kanti unjani mara."

@phunyukabamphte wrote:

"Wena you are bewitched they are done with you."

@Akhona_B tweeted:

"Nota no man, no! This is not okay! This is so vile!"

@MaxMill95055914 stated:

"You are out of line chief."

@BandileNgcisini added:

"Yey, you're no longer sensitive bru, all in the name of trending? No man Nota."

Nota Baloyi: Controversial music exec gives A-Reece some harsh advice, 'Holding Hands' rapper hits back

In another story, Briefly News reporteControversial South African music mogul Nota recently took to Twitter to offer some harsh advice to rapper A-Reece, igniting a heated feud between the two.

Nota criticised A-Reece's music, suggesting that he is becoming too comfortable and trying to impress the wrong audience. According to SAHipHopMag, he even mocked A-Reece for rapping about places like Nairobi without having visited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News