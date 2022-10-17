Legendary rapper 2Pac is back in the news once again after someone claimed he's still alive and is apparently living in Malaysia

The late US rapper was shot in 1996 but up until today some of his fans still believe that he's hiding from his enemies following his shooting back then

Suge Knight's son apparently claimed that the talented hip-hop artist and actor is still alive and living in Malaysia

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The claims that legendary rapper 2Pac is still alive have surfaced again. The late hip-hop artist apparently lives in Malaysia.

2Pac is apparently still alive and living in Malaysia. Image: @2pac

Source: Instagram

The superstar was shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in the US. Nevada. He was 25 of age at the time. Even though he reportedly died, some of his fans still believe that he's hiding from his enemies.

Daily Loud took to Twitter and shared that Suge Knight's son has allegedly claimed that Tupac Shakur is still alive and living in Asia.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hip-hop heads took to the outlet's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they need proof while others shared that they strongly believe that their fave is still alive.

@gg_state commented:

"We need proof."

@Shammy_Deep wrote:

"I mean Suge said himself Pac was still alive when he saw him in the hospital so who knows. It’s not far fetched ain’t non of y’all seen a dead body so stop being so quick to dismiss it."

@Ezechukwu__ said:

"Quick question, why would he be in hiding for this long? It’s not like he is wanted for murder or something."

@Ntombiz45832307 commented:

"There's videos of him in Cuba go check them out when cameras saw him he was tryna run and hide ...I believe he definitely was in Cuba and got out of there the mention he realized they would come for him there...it wasn't safe there for him no more."

@whois4rux wrote:

"Here we go again."

@Terry_BBT said:

"Ahh this story will never die."

@kidfulanee001 commented:

"This picture is screaming 2022. Or is it only me."

@maamiigbagbo_ wrote:

"I just and seriously wanna believe this is very true! Can't wait to see him again..."

@kraven_hunts247 added:

"Tupac is alive... In our hearts."

50 Cent viciously trolls his son

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent has responded to his oldest son Marquise Jackson complaining about his child support. The US rapper-turned-businessman trolled Marquise in a hilarious video doing the rounds on the timeline.

In the clip, 50 Cent roasts his son for complaining that his $6 700 (just over R120 000) monthly child support is not enough. The superstar threw shade in the direction of Marquise on his 26th birthday on Thursday, 13 October.

The funny clip posted on Twitter starts with 50's birthday song In Da Club playing in the background. While taking a bubble bath, he sees his son on breaking news complaining about his allowance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News