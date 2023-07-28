The late rap icon Tupac Shakur received his star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Accepting the star on behalf of the Shakur family, his sister Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur shared his dreams of one day having a star

Just recently, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly searched a home in Henderson in connection to his murder

Tupac Shakur is the latest star to have their name written on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tupac finally achieves his lifelong dream of having a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Pictures and a video clip from when he received the star on 9 June went viral on his social media page.

In attendance was his sister, who is the president of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, and she accepted the star on his behalf.

In a clip shared on social media, his supporters and his sister cheered on as the star got unveiled.

It was his dream to have a star and to be celebrated by millions around the world

Sekyiwa Shakur spoke at the event and said Tupac dreamt of being famous and being hailed by many people.

Although he achieved this posthumously, it still means a lot to her and his fans at large.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Tupac is the 2,758th recipient of the star.

Fans say this is overdue, angered fans reckon he was due to receive this 30 years ago

The fact that Tupac received this star almost 30 years after his passing, many of his fans are angered that he only got recognised now.

@3star.jayy said:

"Should've been on dat mf 30 years ago."

"This should have been done a very long time ago, he will always be a legend with or without it anyway."

"Should have been there when he passed."

"We didn't need it in the first place, even took them too long, they can keep it, we already knew that 3 decades ago."

"It took a long time! Tupac Forever."

Tupac's murder is still under investigation, a house in Henderson was investigated

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder investigation is still ongoing.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly searched a home in Henderson in connection to his murder.

It has been 30 years since his passing but nobody was arrested.

