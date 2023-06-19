Did Sekyiwa Shakur inherit her brother's wealth? How much is she worth?

Tupac Shakur's name is synonymous with lists of the best rappers ever, cementing his name and hip hop's most extraordinary acts. He left behind many adoring fans and family members after his tragic, sudden death, including his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur. Who is Tupac’s sister? And what do we know about her life?

Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur posed with the posthumous star honouring Tupac Shakur on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on 7 June 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Tupac's passing on 13 September 1996 sent shockwaves throughout the music industry, especially since the details were shocking. He has sold over 75 million records globally, showing how much Tupac has impacted the music industry.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sekyiwa Shakur Nickname Set Shakur Date of birth 3 October 1975 Age 47 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality American Marital status Married to Gregory Jackson Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Mutulu Shakur and Afeni Shakur Siblings Nzingha Shakur, Mopreme Shakur, Tupac Shakur, Chinua Shakur, and Ayize Shakur Profession Philanthropist, entrepreneur Native language English Net worth $40 million Social media profiles Instagram

Tupac’s siblings are each on their paths in life, and Sekywia is no exception. She honours her brother's memory through the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, an organisation that sheds light on mental illness and offers tools and healing techniques regarding dealing with trauma.

Who is Tupac’s real father?

Even though Mutulu Shakur played the role of Tupac's father, he is not his biological dad. Billy Garland, his biological father, had no contact with his famous son growing up. Their estranged relationship was touched on in many of Tupac’s songs.

Does Tupac have a sister?

Sekywia is his half-sister, but their connection remains close despite only being half-siblings. Besides Set, Tupac Shakur’s sisters include Nzingha Shakur and Takerra Allen.

Takerra is a successful author, her genre being African-American contemporary urban and romance novels. Less is known about Nzingha, but she is reported to have a degree in Sociology and Public Relations.

Erica Ford and Set are pictured at the 6th Annual New York Peace Week Forgiveness Dinner on 17 January 2016. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Who got Tupac's inheritance?

When he died, he left his entire estate to his mother, Afeni. Sekyiwa suspected corruption regarding the process, suing the executor of her late half-brother's estate regarding allegations of embezzlement.

Set claims that Tom Whalley 'unreasonably enriched himself' with a staggering $5.5 million through the record label founded by their late mother.

How much money did Tupac's mom get?

Afeni's net worth was estimated at $50 million at the time of her death, but the exact among she received following her son's death is unknown.

Besides inheriting his estate, it has also been reported that Tupac provided his mother with $16,000 monthly and bought a home for her in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Set, Ray Luv and Mopreme Shakur at the ‘All Eyez On Me: Celebrating The Life And Legacy of Tupac Shakur’ event on 2 February 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Duffy-Marie Arnoult

How old is Tupac's sister?

Set Shakur’s birthday is most often reported as 3 October 1975, which makes her 47 years old at the time of writing and 48 years old on 3 October 2023. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

How much is Tupac's sister worth?

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, has been fighting a corruption battle in court valued at $5.5 million. However, her net worth is reported as $40 million.

Sekyiwa Shakur will keep her late brother and mother's memory alive by following in her mother's footsteps with the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation and ensuring all mishandled money is paid back.

