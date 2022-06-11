Scelo Mbokazi has sadly passed away after battling a short illness, he had been in and out of the hospital

He was affectionately known as Umbhishobhi and was a popular newsreader on Ukhozi FM and was known for his sense of humour

His fans have taken to the internet to share their reactions to the news of his passing and pay their tributes

Scelo Mbokazi, a popular newsreader on Ukhozi FM had died on Friday, 10 June, after a brave fight against a short illness.

Mbokazi was a fan favourite on the radio station and was affectionately known as Umbhishobhi. He had been in and out of the hospital before he passed away.

Scelo Mbokazi has sadly passed away after a short illness. Photo credit: @scelo_mbokazi

Source: Instagram

SABC Izindaba confirmed that Mbokazi had passed away in a brief statement. He had worked at the radio station for over a decade and his listeners had loved him and his constant jokes according to the Daily Sun.

Social media users took the internet to pay their respects

@MthokoMvelase1:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"RIP SCELO MBOKAZI"

@Sakhile63755762:

"Scelo Mbokazi is good night news?"

@uAyanda_:

"Rest In Peace Scelo Mbokazi "

@CindyZwide:

"Deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends, aphumule ngoxolo ubaba Scelo Mbokazi the bishop ."

@Senzo_Mkeeze:

"I'm really saddened by the passing of Mr Scelo Mbokazi. If u grew up in a typical Zulu family in the 90s esp in KZN, you'd agree with me that it felt like iBhishohi was part of the family as a day wouldn't pass without hearing his voice. Our folks loved "Izindaba on @ukhozi_fm ."

"Good choice": Riky Rick's 'Family Values' removed from streaming platforms

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's Family Values album has been removed from all streaming platforms. The project was reportedly taken down by the late rapper's family.

Rapper Slikour took to the timeline to share the surprising news. He was trying to stream the late star's songs when he found out.

Taking to Twitter, the Skwatta Kamp member and Riky's former industry mate first wrote:

"Looks like Riky Rick’s 'Family Values' album has been removed from all streaming platforms."

A fan then asked him to do more digging on the drama and he later confirmed the news to the fan:

"It has been removed but don’t have the details yet."

The South African reports that it has been reported that Riky's family is also planning to delete his social media accounts. According to the publication, iharare added that the late entertainer’s images from streaming platforms including YouTube will also be deleted.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News