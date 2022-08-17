Controversial award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has shared her thoughts on the online cancel culture

The Empini hitmaker headed to her social media pages to slam those who cancel others after mistakes

Khumalo said humans do not have the right to be calling others out, but only God can do that because he is the one who gives more chances

Kelly Khumalo is against social media users who think they have the right to cancel others. The singer headed to her Instagram page to drop some pearls of wisdom on second chances.

Kelly Khumalo has taken to her Instagram page to talk about people who detect who deserves second chances. Image: @kellykhumaloza.

Source: Instagram

The star said she came across a post where a netizen pointed out that a certain individual deserves to get a second chance. This did not sit well with the Life of Kelly Khumalo star, who addressed the matter in the now-viral video.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer slammed the cancel culture. Kelly Khumalo also spoke about people who say others deserve second chances saying only God has the power to determine that. She said:

"I was going through social media this morning when I saw someone saying a particular individual deserves a second chance, and I was like, OK. First of all, no one has the right to say that someone deserves a second chance but God. And God doesn't give second chances, he gives multiple chances."

Kelly Khumalo's fans couldn't agree more with the singer. Many took to her timeline to praise her for always sharing wise words.

@munalove100 said:

"That why I love you my sis."

@ntebo484 commented:

"May God give me a chance to be successful ."

@rufusmachaba wrote:

"God loves us all, regardless how extremely bad our sins are, God loves us all.".

@mabree_n noted:

"This is very Profound, my Queen God is using you for a greater purpose abantu abakakuboni lokhu kodwa but God has revealed this to me. Be blessed, my Queen."

DJ Sbu responds to trolls slamming him for his unkempt look: "Letting my hair grow doesn't mean I don't bath"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Sbu has responded to the nasty comments on his unkempt hair and beard. The top singer and businessman said fans should focus on the content he is creating and leave his hair and beard alone.

Social media users have shared mixed feelings over the star's look. Fans started noticing that DJ Sbu was not cutting his facial hair and started sharing different comments.

According to The DailySun, the star responded to the trolls in a now-viral video. He said peeps should focus on more pressing issues in the country and leave his hair and looks alone.

Source: Briefly News