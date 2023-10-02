After the Springboks secured a resounding victory against Tonga in the Rugby World Cup, Rachel Kolisi showed her love and support to her husband

Rachel took to Instagram to express her pride and affection for Siya and the entire Springbok team

Her message resonated with fans, and the strong bond between the power couple has Mzansi people in love

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Rachel Kolisi showed Siya some love after the Springboks won against Tonga. Images: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi, the wife of South African rugby legend Siya Kolisi, shared her love as the Springboks secured an impressive victory over Tonga.

Rachel shows support for Springboks

Rachel is known for her unwavering support for her husband and the national rugby team. The captain's wife took to social media to express her pride and love for Siya and the entire Springbok squad.

Her heartfelt messages resonated with fans and supporters. The Springboks' victory over Tonga was a momentous occasion marked by exceptional teamwork and sportsmanship. It reaffirmed the team's commitment to excellence and their pursuit of success on the global rugby stage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Look at the post below:

Mzans love the Kolisi's

Rachel Kolisi's public display of love and support for her husband and the Springboks always warms the hearts of fans.

Peeps flocked the comment section to share their thoughts:

@taliklein_ praised:

"Power couple , power captain , power people."

@rangireice commented:

"Beautiful and inspirational couple! along with Ardie Savea, Siya is one of my favourite players…… man I’d love to see those two playing in the same team!

@ruanismit shared:

"Beautiful couple! Proud of both of you."

@overcomingmountains praised:

"They played a cracking game!"

@williams_candice said:

"Humble yet inspirational, qualities of a natural leader."

Rachel Kolisi flexes lawnmowing video in Paris

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about Rachel Kolisi who is one hardworking lady and she shared a video of her mowing the lawn at her family's new home in Paris.

In the video, she cheerfully tackles the chore, showcasing her down-to-earth nature despite her husband Siya Kolisi's fame.

Mzansi flocked to the comment section and celebrated her authenticity and humility in doing everyday tasks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News