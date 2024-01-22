DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are said to have fixed things

The former couple is allegedly back together and may even be taking things to the next level

After hearing the news, netizens believe it's never worthwhile to get emotionally involved in a couple's matters

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are allegedly back together and taking things to the next level. Images: djmaphorisa, thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's favourite on-again-off-again couple, DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo, have reportedly ironed things out.

This comes after the couple was supposedly separated for a year but were seldom spotted in the same venues by online detectives. However, it appears netizens have disinvested themselves from the matter.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo spark up new flame

After what may be a year of being separated, it's believed that DJ Maphorisa and his ex-boo, Thuli Phongolo, have fixed things.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In what is a massive shocker to many, considering the couple's allegedly tumultuous relationship that nearly had Porry locked up for abuse, the lovers seem to have left the past behind them.

According to ZiMoja, the couple is keeping things on the down low (like before) as they haven't yet announced their reconciliation.

Moreover, not only is Porry said to have given back the luxe cars he bought Thuli, but the Twerka producer is allegedly hinting at taking things to the next level by putting a ring on it!

Mzansi weighs in on Maphorisa and Thuli's relationship

Netizens are tired of the on-again-off-again relationship and decided to mind their business:

__T_touch advised:

"That's why it's very important to leave a couple's matters alone."

gnont felt defeated:

"After everything? I give up."

shalibaby wrote:

"The moral of the story is: let's mind our own business."

Salain_G_R said:

"Getting back together is cheaper than legal fees."

NhlanhlaMashi16 claimed:

"She missed the sports cars."

Young Stunna shows off baecation

In more relationship updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to Young Stunna's romantic baecation with his girlfriend.

Not only were netizens stunned that the Imithandazo hitmaker was dating a woman, but they were even more shocked at some of their activities while on vacation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News