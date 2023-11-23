Burna Boy concert investor US businessman Gregory Wings has been cleared of fraud charges

The investor plans to pursue legal action against certain parties for the trauma he endured

He has also opened a case against one of the organisers, Sedote Nwachukwu, who also happened to be his business partner

Burna Boy Concert Investor US Businessman Gregory Wings Cleared of Fraud, to Pursue Legal Action

The drama surrounding Burna Boy's South African concert is far from over. US businessman Gregory Wings has been cleared of fraud charges, but he is not done just yet.

Gregory cleared of fraud charges

According to ZiMoja, the investor of the Burna Boy concert, Gregory Wings, had his fraud charges cleared after an appearance at the Alexandra Magistrates Court.

Gregory told the news publication that he had suffered a major financial setback because of this case. But his time in Africa is not over.

His head is still in the game, but he will be focusing on his construction business.

"My only goal with my case right now is to get my money back."

Wings opens case of fraud against business partner

He has also opened a case against one of the organisers, Sedote Nwachukwu, who also happened to be his business partner.

To make matters worse, Sedote is also allegedly wanted by the police in Sandton as well as the ones in Midrand on fraud charges. After the concert was cancelled, the accused left the country, and his whereabouts are unknown.

The two were reportedly supposed to be business partners, however, when the deal went south, Wings suffered immeasurable financial loss.

Wings to pursue legal action

The investor plans to pursue legal action against certain parties for the trauma he endured.

These reportedly include Ticketpro, who cancelled the show and allegedly refunded those who had purchased the tickets already and FNB. He also claimed that his reputation took a knock, therefore he is looking to sue Cake Media and Khanya PR.

Gregory's lawyer confirmed to the news publication:

"This entire experience has been very traumatic for my client and he wishes for justice to take its course."

