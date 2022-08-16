DJ Shimza has taken to his timeline to let aspiring content creators know that he has partnered with Rockstar Energy to let local creators achieve their goals

DJ Shimza has taken to social media to announce that he and his American partners have launched a content creation initiative to help out aspiring local content creators.

DJ Shimza wants to help out aspiring content creators achieve their goals. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The Tembisa-born music producer took to his timeline to let his over 900k followers know that the initiative called #HustleFund is for those who need a little extra support to achieve their goals.

Daily Sun reports that Shimza took to Instagram on 13 August to announce his partnership with Rockstar Energy drink. Those who want to take their talent to the next level stand a chance to win R50 000 and becoming the energy drink's ambassador for six months.

The world-renowned DJ, who is currently living it up in Ibiza, urged creators to enter the competition as soon as possible because entries are only open for six weeks.

Shimza, Coachella Randy and Moozlie are judges in the competition. Reacting to the Uwrongo hitmaker, niwe1803 said:

"Let me enter this competition."

kingxkortney wrote:

"Cool. But judging content to win a prize is weird."

