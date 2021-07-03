The South Africa Police Service has revealed that they have arrested two motorists aged 21 and 30 for transporting alcohol

Under the current lockdown measures transporting alcohol is a violation of the Disaster Management Act

The two motorists were transporting a total of 33 litres of alcohol and social media users were not impressed with the cops

South Africans are not impressed with the police publishing the arrest of two drivers who were arrested for transporting alcohol and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

In what was called a "multi-dimensional intervention" the police arrested a 21-year-old female who was transporting 13 litres of alcohol and a 30-year-old driver who was transporting 20 litres of liquor.

South Africans are not impressed with the police's latest "victory against crime". Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The police statement in full

"Two motorists nabbed for transporting liquor in Makhanda.

The multi-dimensional intervention operation has resulted in the arrest of two motorists transporting liquor and was charged in terms of the DMA regulations in Makhanda last night.

Members were conducting a vehicle checkpoint at Queens Street, Makhanda, when two vehicles were stopped during a routine check. A 21-year-old driver (woman) of a white Opel Corsa was arrested for transporting over 13 litres of liquor.

A second vehicle, white VW Polo was found with over 20 litres of liquor, and a 30-year-old driver was arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations."

South Africans react to the arrest on social media

Mark Hinrichsen:

"Congratulations Well Done all involved are going to be nominated for Outstanding Achievement Awards! What an Amazing Achievement you guys really make us feel safe knowing that you are out there fighting crime and locking up Hardened Criminals who smuggled a few Six Packs ⚡️"

Johannes Mokoena:

"What if they are going to drink that alcohol and not actual transport. These police officers need to know their job descriptions. Nkandla needed officers like you on Thursday night and Friday morning. People went there with weapons, you are busy with alcohol."

Rocstar Moroka:

"Well done!!!!

Just imagine how many lives would have been ruined should that alcohol have made it to the streets... Saving lives by removing the alcohol criminals off our streets..."

Mvelo Shezi:

"Really now our SAPS can do so much more towards fighting crime then this petty thing there are murderers out there and rapists..and they expect to be congratulated on this minor thing when they should be doing a better job"

Mzansi definitely gatvol of lockdowns

Source: Briefly.co.za