Yesterday President Cyril Ramaphosa suddenly walked out of an African National Congress Women's League event in Limpopo

The president said that the reason for his abrupt exit was that Covid-19 protocols had not been adequately adhered to at the function

The organisers decided not to continue with the event after Ramaphosa highlighted the Covid-19 protocols that were not obeyed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

POLOKWANE - Yesterday (6 January), President Cyril Ramaphosa suddenly walked out of an African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) event. He said that the reason for his abrupt exit was that Covid-19 protocols had not been adequately adhered to at the function.

“Yesterday was the [issue of] Covid regulations non-compliance, so we had to stop and everybody agreed, including the leadership of ANCWL. So it was all agreed that they hadn't complied because we must comply with Covid regulations," Ramaphosa said.

However, many people speculated that the president left the event because he feared for his safety in a public place after the recent release of the State Capture report, the Parliament fire and the attack on the Constitutional Court. All three of these events have upset many South Africans, TimesLIVE reports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa abruptly exited an ANCWL event, citing Covid-19 concerns. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Decision to not continue with the event due to Covid-19 concerns

The ANCWL event was the Lillian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture, and the organisers decided not to continue with the event after Ramaphosa highlighted the Covid-19 protocols that were not obeyed. Chief among these is that capacity rules were ignored.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to eNCA, the president expressed his gratitude towards the leaders who decided to cancel, saying they made a tough but correct choice.

Although his recently increased security team gives the impression that Ramaphosa is worried that he will be attacked somehow.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's exit from the ANCWL event

@TebogoSepale said:

"As a president, he must show leadership, he should've instructed them to wear their masks and keep their distance. Finish and klaar."

@DladlaT_ asked:

"Where were protocols in rallys?"

@mthimkhulu58 remarked:

"Says a person who went to Dr Klerk's funeral and came positive with Covid."

@MrSoWhat31 shared:

Liar, he was seen several times without masks and today he wants to act as if he cares?"

@doses01 believes:

"The liar continues to lie and he always believe his lies. We know what happened."

Ramaphosa and Mathabatha swiftly escorted out of an ANCWL event

In earlier news about this incident, Briefly News reported yesterday that with just a few days to go before the African National Congress celebrates its 110th birthday, a number of ANC top officials have been attending different events in preparation for the big event on 8 January.

President Cyril Ramaphosa along with the Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha were scheduled to attend a memorial lecture of the late Lillian Ngoyi on Thursday, 6 January in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane.

However, it has been reported that the President and the Premier were escorted by security out of the event minutes after arrival and the reason for this has been cited as Covid19 protocols not being upheld.

Source: Briefly News