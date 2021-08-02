Gwede Mantashe to Alliance Partners: Embrace Radical Economic Transformation

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has told his party's alliance partners to embrace radical economic transformation

Mantashe was a guest speaker at the South African Communist Party's virtual centenary celebrations on 1 August

The SACP urged the ANC-led government to introduce the basic income grant to fight the ever-escalating rate of unemployment in Mzansi

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe wants the ruling party's alliance partners to embrace radical economic transformation (RET). Mantashe was speaking during the South African Communist Party's virtual centenary celebrations.

The politician urged the alliance partners not to only sloganise the idea of RET but to accept it as one of the solutions to change the lives of struggling South Africans.

Mantashe had earlier shared on Twitter that he would deliver the ANC's message of support at the 100th founding anniversary virtual rally on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The SABC reports that Mantashe, who is a member of the Central Committee of the SACP, expressed that RET could only be achieved by a united alliance which will be able to deal with challenges facing ordinary Mzansi citizens.

The public broadcaster reports that the SACP urged government to introduce the basic income grant to fight the escalating rate of unemployment, especially among young people.

Gwede Mantashe advises President Cyril Ramaphosa to set the truth free

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to set the truth free at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 28 April.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Minister said he told the ruling party's president to speak the truth when he appears before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Mantashe emphasised that he asked Ramaphosa to be truthful when he testifies at the inquiry because "lies have short legs". At the time, eNCA took to Facebook and said the focus on Ramaphosa's testimony is on ANC issues and cadre deployment.

Facebook users shared mixed reactions to the news outlet's post. Mlunghisi Khosa said:

"What we need is no longer an ANC free of corruption but we need to free ourselves of the ANC. Action SA gets my vote this time and for the first time I am a member of a political party."

Joe Nathi commented:

"What about Glencoe, Marikana Massacre, $7 billion and R500 billion? No focus on that, fear and favour of this useless commission."

