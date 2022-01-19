DA Suspicious of Mondli Gungubele’s SSA Appointment, Wary of ANC’s Plans

Mondli Gungubele, the Minister in the Presidency, has been appointed as the new head of the State Security Agency

The DA believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Gungubele is playing into ANC factionalism

The opposition party recognises Gungubele's positive reputation but are concerned that he has no relevant experience to lead the SSA

CAPE TOWN - Mondli Gungubele, the Minister in the Presidency, has been appointed as the new head of the State Security Agency (SSA). However, his appointment has been met with criticism from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Gungubele is playing into ANC factionalism and is designed to benefit the ruling party by choosing one of their leaders to fulfil a mandated role as a watchdog that holds the country's leadership accountable.

The DA does not believe that he will adhere to this mandate, but rather that he will excuse the ANC's faults, News24 reports. The opposition party recognises Gungubele's positive reputation but are concerned that he has no relevant experience to lead the SSA.

The structure of the SSA

In 2021 Ramaphosa restructured the SSA to be part of the presidency with a minister and deputy minister. The former SSA boss was Ayanda Dlodlo, who received backlash for inadequately addressing the July unrest last year, according to eNCA.

This structure concerns the DA member of parliament, Dianne Kohler Barnard, who expressed that an objective entity must hold the ANC accountable. Kohler Barnard has endorsed Sydney Mufamadi, the intelligence advisor, to be appointed in Gungubele's place.

"If it means losing embarrassments like Lindiwe Sisulu, Lindiwe Zulu, Bheki Cele, or indeed 90% of the ANC Ministers, the country would be better off for it," Kohler Barnard said.

Professor Amanda Gouws from Stellenbosch University's Political Science department told Briefly News that the DA's stance might be exacerbated by the current political climate in South Africa following the release of section one of the State Capture Report. The revelations contained in the report have caused widespread distrust in the ruling party.

South Africans react to Gungubele's appointment

