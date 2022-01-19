Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving a second term as the ANC president

Lamola is the second person to publicly declare support for Ramaphosa since the Limpopo Premier Stanely Mathabatha's declaration

Lamola sees to be a contender for the deputy president position in the ANC and he says the ruling party needs young leaders

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is not against President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving a second term as the presidential post of the African National Congress.

Lamola's support of Ramphosa comes after the Limpopo Premier Stanely Mathabatha also declared his support for Ramaphosa's second term, despite Ramaphosa still being mum about whether or not he will be running again.

Ronald Lamola says a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa will be good for the ANC. Images: Darren Stewart

During an interview with SABC News, Lamola was asked whether he believes Ramaphosa is deserving of a second term. The Justice Minister responded by saying that he believes Ramaphosa for the sake of continuity and stability deserves a second term in office.

Lamola could possibly become the ANC deputy president

A report by the Sunday Times, an ANC NEC member has revealed that Lamola could be a contender for the ANC deputy president post.

Lamola even told the publication that the ANC needs younger people in powerful positions.

“Reality is there must be a generational mix in the top six. There must be new blood and infusion of various generations," says Lamola.

He went on to say having younger leadership with the ANC will help renew the political organisation that has been losing supporters over the years, according to TimesLIVE.

Lamola is currently 38 years old and significantly younger than the current leaders of the part. He is also a member of the NEC and the former deputy president of the ANC Youth League.

South Africans are not happy that Lamola is backing Ramaphosa

The news that Lamola is backing Ramaphosa's second term was not well received. Some people believe that he is merely Ramaphosa's puppet. Here are some comments:

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"This is the guy who was opposed to Zuma's second term, he had to go to Nkandla and apologise after Mangaung conference."

@AlExtraBM said:

"Obviously for selfish gains and not the country's interest!"

@dimbaes said:

"People like Minister Lamola should be working tirelessly to reconcile the #RET & #ThumaMina factions of @MYANC, instead of rooting for the powerful.#Ubuntu."

@Securit75911021 said:

"We are tired of Lamola. The media needs to stop giving this puppet a voice. This man will lead us into a failed state."

Stanley Mathabatha encourages ANC supporters to keep backing President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

Briefly News previously reported that support for President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently on shaky ground in some provinces that used to be his strongholds.

Some areas in his home province in Limpopo have now sided with Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction which is affiliated with former President Jacob Zuma.

However, the president still has prominent leaders within the organisation that are willing to back him and help win African National Congress's presidency in December 2022.

