Julius Malema believes that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola should wait his turn to run for president of the African National Congress

Lamola expressed that the ruling party's leadership structure requires younger members to be truly competitive against the opposition

Malema responded to Lamola's remarks by saying that he should give the generation above him a chance first

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), believes Ronald Lamola is skipping essential steps in climbing the leadership ladder within the African National Congress (ANC).

Lamola is currently serving as a member of the ANC's National Executive Committee as the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services. It is rumoured that he wants to throw his hat in the ring for the ruling party's internal presidential election in December.

Malema said that Lamola needs to follow the customs of the party, namely rising through the ranks before running for party president. He added that Lamola must wait his turn and let the older generation run for election this year, TimesLIVE reports.

Lamola's ambitions within the ANC

Lamola has previously said that he thinks the ruling party's leadership structure will benefit from having younger people, according to The Citizen. His reason for holding this belief is that both the DA and EFF are led by youthful executives.

“There must be generational mix in the ANC structures, from the Top 6, the NEC, the provinces, regions and branches," Lamola said.

Malema thinks that it is not Lamola's place to make this statement, because there are people who were in the Youth League above him who are better suited to executive positions in the ANC.

South Africans react to Malema and Lamola's remarks

@Iec92175079 asked:

"What does it have to do with Julius Malema?'

@Lesba007 remarked:

"He knows Lamola's level of intelligence."

@robin06legal believes:

"Not for him to decide. Irrelevant."

@odirileram shared:

"The train is running out of steam."

@ras_al_ghool asked:

"When is the EFF elective conference?"

