Zandile Mafe pleads not guilty, state claims he admitted to starting fire

Zandile Mafe has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he started the fire in the Parliament building

The state argues that he admitted to starting the fire in his written affidavit and provided three reasons for the alleged arson

Mafe maintains that he was violently manhandled and intimidated by the police after his arrest

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe has pleaded not guilty to starting the fire in the Parliament building in Cape Town.

However, the state attorneys claim that in the affidavit submitted by Mafe, he admitted to starting the fire and provided three reasons.

Zandile Mafe has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he started the fire in the Parliament buildings. Photo credit: @AJGMolyneaux

eNCA reported that Mafe took the stand on Saturday for his bail hearing. The state prosecutor listed the reasons Mafe gave for allegedly starting the fire.

He wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. He demanded the release of Janusz Waluś. Mafe claims Waluś is innocent of the death of Chris Hani and according to the affidavit, he believes that Ramaphosa is responsible. The prosecutors also claim that Mafe allegedly started the fire to prevent Ramaphosa from delivering the State of the Nation (SONA) address.

In addition, Mafe took to the stand and said that he was a strong supporter of former AWB leader Eugene Terreblanche according to TimesLIVE.

News24 reported that Mafe refused to answer most questions following his plea of not guilty.

He claims that he was violently intimidated and manhandled by the police.

CCTV footage shows a man dressed like Mafe setting fire to the Parliament building using paper and boxes soaked in petrol and ripped curtains.

