The people of Mzansi had to take a minute after seeing a snap showing a woman buying not one, but three 2l bottles of cooking oil

Twitter user @SavageMaveriick shared the picture online, pointing out how the till point had to be closed for the baller purchase

The picture had people cracking up and busting some hilarious jokes in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

We live in a world where cooking oil now shows wealth. Seeing a woman buying three 2l bottles of cooking oil left the people of Mzansi cracking jokes that had others in stitches. A, what a time to be alive!

Buying cooking oil is an act of wealth and the people of Mzansi made that clear. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The price of oil has skyrocketed. Nowadays it is cheaper to buy a diamond than it is to fry some chips. Reality is a total mess, but the people of Mzansi are making the most of it.

Twitter user @SavageMaveriick shared a random picture that was taken of a woman standing at a till with a “Sorry till closed” sign as she waited to make her hefty purchase of three 2l bottles of cooking oil. Sis better have been escorted to her car, because wow!

“Three medium bottles of cooking oil, and they closed the till. Huge transaction indeed ”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi go in hard, ripping this poor woman and her cooking oil apart

While the price of everything is just ridiculous and people have realized there is nothing they can do about it, they have turned to humour for comfort. So, when they saw this snap online people set the comment section on fire! Kante, people are next level.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@SikhoPhilani said:

“They were probably the only people inside the store! The roller shutter must have been closed as well.”

@lumkilep said:

“SARS should investigate her!!!”

@wgodfrey32 said:

“They are keeping her busy while calling the hawks.”

@Khumalomzilika said:

@4Mthizi said:

Price of cooking oil set to explode, consumers warned to brace for R120 for 2 litres

In related news, Briefly News reported that due to a severe shortage of products derived from oilseeds, the price of cooking oil is predicted to hit R60 a litre. This means that consumers could expect to pay as much as R120 for a two-litre bottle of cooking oil.

One of the major contributing factors to the high prices is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine exports a large amount of canola and sunflower oil, the war has severely reduced the European country's ability to harvest and export the products.

Commercial Director of Southern Oil, Morné Botes, has warned that the effects of the war will soon be felt financially as the price of cooking oil creeps up to R60 to R80 for a two-litre bottle with prices estimated to reach R120.

Source: Briefly News