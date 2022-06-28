Images of a couple’s under-the-sea wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The images show the lovebirds getting into the water to their special setup where they signed their marriage certificate

Saffas were left confused and with many questions on how the unique matrimonial event must have worked

South Africans were left amused and with many questions after photos of an undersea wedding ceremony were shared online.

Every couple wants their big day to be special and have its unique wow factor. It's the unique (lesser done) ideas for weddings that leave a lasting impression. And one couple pulled out all the stops to make theirs a real attention-grabber!

A couple braved sharks and stingrays to say their "I Do's". Image: @SavageMaveriick/Twitter

Images from the wedding were shared on Twitter by @SavageMaveriick and show the couple getting into the water where a special setup including their wedding cake, was made for them in front of their pastor under the sea.

Sporting their diving masks and goggles, they can also be seen signing their marriage certificate.

The was captioned:

“Congratulations! A wedding at Bikini Bottom under the sea ❤.”

It is needless to say that this was an extraordinary wedding and one that left many netizens baffled and amused. Some peeps had a few questions about the logistics behind it all.

Check out the post and some of the funny comments below:

@SfisoMbethe29 responded:

“And yall think being a pastor is easy, imagine now you have to go underwater to marry a couple. .”

@Mrs_Smale said:

“I just see a shark grabbing one of them and the rest is history!!.”

@Thembi_Bal1 wrote:

“Errrrhhh ok congratulations to them anyway.”

@TheUncomfirming replied:

“I bet they wish they should have made it a themed wedding and SpongeBob being the theme...”

@ProblackP commented:

“I see all that but how the hell do you sign a certificate in water?.”

