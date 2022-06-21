A lady from Brazil got her mother to make her the perfect “rag doll” man after complaining about being single and stressed

The mother made her a rag doll named Marcelo; they attend dances together and have been in a romantic relationship since the day they met

The couple welcomed their rag doll child last month and live a happy life together despite Marcelo being lazy and unemployed

A Brazillian woman who had been unlucky in love reached out to her mother for help. Mother dearest said, “Say no more” and sewed her the man of her dreams.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, had complained to her mother about being single and stressed about not having a dance partner. In an attempt to cheer her daughter up, the mother made her a rag doll named Marcelo.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes found true love and happiness after her mother made her a rag doll. Image: @meirivonerocha/Jam Press

Source: UGC

Meirivone shared that she fell in love with Marcelo when her mother introduced her to him.

“It was because I didn’t have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn’t always find a partner. Then he entered into my life, and it all made sense. He is a man I always wanted in my life,” she told NeedToKnow.

According to the New York Post, Meirivone and Marcelo have reportedly been in a romantic relationship since the day they met. After a few months together, Meirivone discovered that she was “pregnant.”

“It’s true, Marcelo got me pregnant. He didn’t take care of himself, and he didn’t use a condom. He got me pregnant. I took the test — it was positive. I couldn’t believe it.”

Jam Press reported that the couple didn’t want to have a “baby” out of wedlock, so the couple decided to make things official and got “married".

“The wedding was a wonderful day for me, very important, very emotional. It rained a lot, but it was wonderful,” Meirivone said.

The couple welcomed 250 guests to their wedding and then snuck off to a beach house in Rio de Janeiro for a week-long honeymoon.

They had their doll baby shortly afterward, Marcelinho, on May 21 at home, with a doctor and nurse on site while livestreaming to an audience of 200 people.

Meirivone explained that she didn’t feel the contractions in pain and that seeing the placenta and the umbilical cord and the blood made it all real. She shared that she has a happy family despite the stress of her being the only breadwinner in the house as her man is “lazy”.

“It really upsets me when people say this is fake. It makes me so angry. I am a woman of character. My father and my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person, and not want to take advantage of anything.”

Despite the hate or judgement she receives, Meirivone said she is happy and in love with her new family.

Netizens have their say

Social media users shared their reactions to the interesting family on Facebook:

Dumas Rodriguez wrote:

“He has the father's eyes.”

Kelly Cooke said:

“The only downside is that he’s lazy and he does not work...”

Cindy La Framboise replied:

“Aww, the baby looks just like his Daddy.”

Gary Bowden commented:

“These are my favourite kind of news stories. With so many awful and sad news stories these days, it is a relief to see some joy in the world.”

