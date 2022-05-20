A British man named Joe Thwaite and his wife, Tess , are currently in a happy mood after winning the large sum of R3,5 Billion (£184,262,899) in a lottery

The life of Joe and his wife, Jess, changed overnight after he got a message that they have won the massive sum R3,5 Billion (£184,262,899) in the EuroMillions lottery.

The man has since resigned from his job and his wife is also considering what to do with her own job at a salon.

Tess and Joe say they will give their kids the good life. Photo credit: PA Media/BBC News.

Source: UGC

Good news in the morning

According to the story, the message of the massive win came to the man early in the morning and he didn't know how to react to it.

Joe and his wife now hold the record for the highest win in the EuroMillions Lottery. Such winners chose to remain anonymous but they went public.

Joe told the BBC:

"I couldn't go back to sleep, I didn't want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty."

His wife said her initial reaction was to disbelieve the great news. They revealed how they will use the money:

"Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I've no idea why but we can now make that dream come true. Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny."

Source: Briefly News