A smart young woman residing in Durban is overjoyed about finally becoming a high court attorney, fulfilling a dream she’s had since childhood.

Silungile Ncama is thrilled about her high court admission. Image: Silungile Ncama/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The stunner said she is still shocked about finally achieving her dream after seven gruelling years of hard work and unwavering determination.

Silungile Ncama seemed genuinely stoked about the big win in the pics shared on LinkedIn, with the legal eagle expressing how thankful she is to have had her dream realised:

“On 19 August 2022, before the Honourable Justice Judge Kruger and Justice Judge Mngadi, I was admitted as an Attorney of the South African High Court.

“This post is exactly 10 days late because I've been in denial about the fact that I did it. The longest, most testing seven years of my life finally yielded the results I've longed for since Grade 5.”

The stunner then expressed gratitude to everyone who was part of her journey and noted how proud she is to have fulfilled her goal:

“Let me reintroduce myself: My name is Silungile Jessica Ncama, an admitted attorney of the South African high court, enrolled to practice as such.”

LinkedIn users keenly wished Silungile well, congratulating her heartily for the massive milestone:

Ofentse Maphari said:

“Congratulations, mama.”

Nombeko Nonxuba reacted:

“I'm over the moon! A big congratulations to you!”

Lloyd Tonderai Chigowe added:

“Well done, Sluu!”

