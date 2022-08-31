A determined woman with a PhD is super amped about bagging an awesome job as a construction manager at Habitat for Humanity in Texas

Shelly Gondo expressed her excitement in a post shared on LinkedIn, thanking God Almighty for her success

Social media users congratulated the go-getter, wishing her well for the journey ahead at the organisation

An inspiring lady with a doctoral degree has taken to the socials to express how thrilled she is to have obtained a new gig as a construction manager at Habitat for Humanity in Houston, Texas.

Shelly Gondo is excited to start the new journey. Image: Shelly Gondo/LinkedIn.

In a LinkedIn post, the hard worker expressed how overjoyed she feels about the new journey she’ll be undertaking.

Shelly Gondo, who holds a master’s degree in building services from the University of the Witwatersrand, and a PhD in Project Management from Atlantic International University, thanked God for her success.

The lovely lady’s post read:

“I am ecstatic to advise that I have landed a new role as the construction manager at Baytown Habitat for Humanity in Houston, Texas! To God be the Glory!”

Shelly’s fabulous news inspired so many people, with sweet messages pouring in from online folks who were keen to wish the woman well for the future.

Let’s take a peek at some of the coolest reactions from peeps:

Chekakore Harry is blown away:

“Congratulations on your new role!”

Dr Vitalis Chinyanya expects amazing things:

“Congratulations, Dr Shelly Gondo. Keep on keeping on!”

Eileen Muchemwa said:

“Congratulations, Doc. I am so happy. May the Lord bless you and cause His face to shine upon you.”

Herzel M wrote:

“Inspiring and congratulations. All the best in your new role, Dr Shelly Gondo.”

Tapfumanei D. Java is confident that Shelly will shine:

“Well-deserved, Dr Shelly Gondo. I know you can do the work, congrats, boss.”

