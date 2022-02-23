The Google Street View car's main purpose is to capture images for its Maps service, but it got a welcome companion while in Minamitane, Kagoshima, Japan

The pooch followed the car for several minutes as the Street View's 360-degree camera located on its roof recorded the canine

The playful pooch is seen near a marina section in the district and then chases after the driver of the car to appear in several Street View images

Living in the times of social media, many people are after their fifteen seconds of fame. It seem a playful pooch recorded on Google's Street View also wants to be famous. The dog was caught on the technology company's 360-degree camera while driving through the district of Kumage in Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture.

The playful pooch first saw the car, which looks odd due to the large camera located on its roof, near a quiet road close to a marina. The car then moves along the road, but the dog doesn't give up and clearly wants to make the most of his time on camera.

A dog in Japan was caught on several Google Map images. Image: Google Maps

The dog, which has a beautiful light brown and white coat, is seen via the Google Street View images playfully running along and even moves ahead of the car, the Mirror reports.

The canine didn't have an owner nearby so it's not know twhetherhe dog is a stray, the New York Post reported.

It's likely that the dog thought this interaction with the car was a game as it playfully ran and then came to a halt before charging ahead of the vehicle, all in the hopes of landing the perfect pose. Well, it clearly worked, the dog is a natural on camera.

The purpose of Google's StreetView is outlined in a statement below:

A Google Maps statement reads: "We launched Google Maps as a useful way to help people get around.

"As we’ve added features and capabilities, Google Maps has evolved into much more than a website that gives you turn-by-turn directions.

"Today, it’s a gateway to exploring the world—both digitally and in real life, on foot or by car, via public transit or a wheelchair.

"The world is constantly changing, and so is the way we get around in it. And as it does, Google Maps will be there every step of the way, building new tools that help you navigate, explore and get things done, wherever you are."

This adorable dog followed alongside a Google Street View vehicle in Japan. Image: Google Maps

Source: UGC

