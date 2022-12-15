The Economic Freedom Fighters have taken exception to President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Judge President John Hlophe

The party claimed that Hlophe's suspension was politically motivated and an act of retaliation

Hlophe was suspended as a result of allegations that he attempted to unduly influence two justices of the Constitutional Court

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters has come to the defence of Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe, slamming President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend him.

The EFF released a statement claiming that Hlophe's suspension was politically inspired and an act of retaliation because the Western Cape High Court ruled that Ramaphosa's suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was unlawful.

The red berets also accused President Ramaphosa of endeavouring to purge all sectors of the state of his perceived enemies, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramaphosa suspended Judge Hlophe on Wednesday, 14 December, following the advice of the Judicial Services Committee. The suspension will remain in place pending the result of impeachment proceedings against Hlophe for gross misconduct.

Hlophe's suspension comes after the Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) ruled that the suspended judge violated Section 165 of the Constitution when he attempted to influence the two Justices of the Constitutional Court into violating their oaths of office, EWN reported.

Though Ramaphosa followed the recommendations from the report handed to him by the JSC, the EFF maintains that the president's suspension of Hlophe was underhanded.

The party went so far as to call for Ramaphosa's removal as a matter of urgency.

The EFF declared:

"Failure to do so will result in this country losing respected and qualified black intellectuals, professionals and jurists in his quest to surrender South Africa to his handlers.”

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's accusations against Ramaphosa

South Africans think the EFF are way off base with their criticisms of President Ramaphosa.

Below are some reactions:

@DannyMohumi commented:

"It makes sense. Hlophe is in the Zuma camp."

@XMboxo asked:

"Is there anything that the EFF agrees with? If he said he was not suspended they would have a problem."

@baloyi_richard said:

"The EFF are politically opportunistic with their narrow-minded views."

@FrankTalk_123 added:

"They are the only ones crying. Ramaphosa relied on the advice of the JSC."

