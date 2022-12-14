EFF leader Julius Malema had some scathing criticisms of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the aftermath of the failed Phala Phala report vote

Malema accused the president of being an enemy of the constitution who had no intention of taking accountability

The red berets leader's comments come as opposition parties failed to set impeachment proceedings against President Ramaphosa in motion

CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema didn't mince his words when he voiced his opinion on the National Assembly's failed attempt at setting President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment proceedings in motion.

Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa in the aftermath of the failed Phala Phala report vote. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters took aim at Ramaphosa, accusing him of being an enemy of the constitution. While speaking in parliament, Malema said his party was disappointed in the president for trying to dodge accountability for the Phala Phala scandal.

According to TimesLIVE, The red berets leader slammed Ramaphosa for challenging the scathing Phala Phala report and taking the parliament to court.

Malema criticised:

"As a so-called champion of accountability to the masses of our people, you today avoid scrutiny and questioning like a fugitive."

The EFF leader accused President Ramaphosa of mobilising the African National Congress (ANC) to fight against efforts to uncover the truth rather than using the impeachment inquiry to clear his name.

Malema claimed that Ramaphosa did not intend to take responsibility for his alleged crimes in the Phala Phala saga. The EFF leader criticised the president for scapegoating vulnerable staff members at the Phala Phala game farm.

A disapproving Malema said:

“Mr President, you should be ashamed that you have become the enemy of what for so long defined your legacy.

President Ramaphosa escaped impeachment proceedings after 214 MPs voted against the adoption of the Section 89 Phala Phala report, which found that the president had a case to answer for the farm theft saga, City Press reported.

This is what citizens had to say about Malema's criticisms:

@jo97243785 asked:

"Is Malema now talking to himself?"

@MargaretDinga suggested:

"How about he leads by example and show Cyril how it is done with VBS."

@DeanneRonlen questioned:

"What about you and your band of thieves?"

