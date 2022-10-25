Cassper Nyovest recently fired shots at fellow rappers in a video that has since gone viral on social media

The controversial rapper was recently showing off his expensive drip at Nasty C's Ivyson Army concert when he admitted that he is the only celebrity in Mzansi who wears original items

He said his jewellery alone is worth a cool 5-6 million Rand and could buy a few cars like the VW GTI and Mercedes Benz V-Class

Cassper Nyovest is the star he thinks he is. The rapper recently flaunted his pricey outfit in a trending video.

Cassper Nyovest showed off his pricey jewellery and clothes from his Root of Fame line. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

He started by mentioning that he was wearing clothes from his upcoming Root of Fame collections as well as sneakers from the V2s 98 Root of Fame collection.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the Mama I Made It hitmaker stole the spotlight with his pricey fit. He said his watch and necklaces alone could buy a fleet of high-end cars. Cassper Nyovest also joked that he is the only rapper who wears original stuff while others go to Small Street for counterfeit products. He said:

"This is Root of Fame from the brand. Even the shoes they are from my next collection. It's messed up because I have been wearing them every day. I'm wearing myself, and underneath, I have a little Balenciaga t-shirt. And you know with the ice I don't play. I am the only rapper in SA who wears the real stuff. It's either an Apple Watch or something else."

The rapper further stated that his pricey jewellery could buy a fleet of cars. He added:

"This is a Golf 8 GTI with all the specs, The chain is a V-Class and this is an M4."

Social media users went gaga after checking out Mufasa's drip. Fans quickly headed to the comments section to dish their unfiltered thoughts on the issue.

@SizweMokoane said:

"That's Audemars Piguet lol , People are rich bro you can't just say cap."

@owamijullz noted:

"Ja ne Mufasa aka Casper Nyovest what a trendsetter, shout out to my beautiful Province Bpkone-Bophirima ❤️ much love my boooi."

