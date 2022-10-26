Cassper Nyovest does not mess around when it comes to his boxing, and he only wants formidable opponents

A Zambian artist, Slapdee, says that he wanted a chance with Cassper in the ring, and the South African star was horrified

The rapper did not take kindly to the proposal, and he went on a rant about always getting unwelcome fighting proposals

Cassper Nyovest did not mince his words when he responded to a new boxing challenge. The rapper did not appreciate it when Slapdee made a show claiming that he could take on Cassper Nyovest in the ring.

Cassper Nyovest did not entertain the idea of fighting Slapdee, who said he could beat the South African rapper. Image: Instagram./@casspernyovest/Getty Images/ Aaron J. Thornton

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker took to social media to express his frustration with Slap Dee. Cassper Nyovest's extremely strong words directed at Dee left a few Zambian online users with their eyebrows raised.

Cassper Nyovest annoyed with latest boxing offer

SA HipHop Mag reported that Cassper was upset when a Zambian celebrity proposed to fight him. In a Twitter post, Cassper said Slapdee should calm down before he beats him up. Cassper said that people who practice boxing for a few weeks always start calling his name he said:

"I love Zambia and I don’t wanna embarrass one of their own."

The tweet amassed a number of reactions from fans who entertained the idea of the two fighting each other. Some asked Cassper Nyovest to give a little more credit to Slapdee.

@Nificentempire commented:

"Man, that's our king don't disrespect him like that. Accept the challenge."

@CorneliusBwalya commented:

"Ba Cassper calm down, our boy will embarrass you."

@Maice_alii commented:

"Issh atleast he got a reply tho."

@ROZARIASBOY commented:

"Now me personally, I wouldn’t take this level of disrespect @slapdee."

@AaronbandaJB commented:

"Accept the challenge and put some respect on our King iwe Chikala."

