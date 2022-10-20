Thobeka Majozi, Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, has left many people in awe of her beauty after posting a stunning photo on Instagram

Thobeka Majozi's photo has gone viral, with many people, including well-known Mzansi celebrities, gushing over her beauty

South African netizens have flooded Thobeka Majozi's comments section with nothing but genuine compliments since she uploaded the image

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama, Thobeka Majozi's, recent social media post has Mzansi showering her with genuine compliments. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi, Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, has taken to social media to share a stunning photo with her followers.

In the viral snap, Majozi is wearing a simple outfit with only a t-shirt visible. However, her gorgeous face beat accompanied by her flawless facial features has many commenters salivating.

Thobeka Majozi shared the following post on Instagram:

Netizens in awe of Thobeka Majozi's beauty

Many people in the comments section were blown away by her beauty. Even Homeground host Minnie Dlamini gushed about Majozi's photo.

@minniedlamini said:

"Absolutely stunning"

@ndamus_m shared:

"Beautiful, I hope Cass didn’t ruin his chance coz wow, you’re such a keeper… Less drama❤️"

@zikhona_bhekameva wrote:

"I live for your captions ❤️❤️❤️"

@noluvokido posted:

"A beautiful Queen❤️"

@kay_mchunu_ replied:

"Always on our necks "

@frans_mnisi commented:

"Rolex on the child"

@el_b.enzo also said:

"Nobody does it better.❤"

@tiara_blue_001 also shared:

"Hot like chilies. Wow, I like you woman. You look beautiful."

@sahiphopday2day added:

"Favorite Rich mom "

Londie London confirms split with baby daddy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londie London is said to have left her wealthy baby daddy, whose identity is unknown. All that is known about him, according to ZAlebs, is that he is wealthy and his name is Hlubi Nkosi.

According to the publication, the Real Housewives of Durban star confirmed the split via Instagram stories. This occurred months after they were in the news for alleged cheating.

Not long after that, there were rumours that Hlubi Nkosi wanted to take a second wife. Phumla M, according to Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, is the lady. Phumla and Hlubi had been dating for over two years, according to Khawula, and they were expecting a child at the time Musa made the allegations.

Source: Briefly News