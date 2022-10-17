Blxckie took to social media to slam trolls who have been targeting him for his verse in the smash hit song Sete

The Sneaky hitmaker wrote a brief but fiery post directed at his naysayers, claiming they are envious of his success in the South African music scene

Netizens flocked to his comment section shortly after he shared the heated post to back up Blxckie's claims

Blxckie was not pleased that his career was being scrutinised by Mzansi social media users.

This follows netizens harshly criticising the South African rapper for his verse in the smash hit song, Sete, featuring him alongside Cara Cara hitmaker K.O and Adiwele singer Young Stunna. They claimed his part in the hit song ruined the vibe.

Blxckie responds to the venomous drags

Recently, Blxckie took to Twitter to respond to his naysayers. He stated:

"If I was you I’d hate me too aahhhAAAhhaaaaHHHAAA ah AhhJE LA SI."

On Twitter, Blxckie shared the following post:

Blxckie's loyal fans react to his heated response

Many of Blxckie's supporters flocked to his comments section as soon as he shared the post. They agreed with the Sneaky hitmaker, even saying that the criticism was unnecessary because the talented rapper is unproblematic.

Blxckie's fans shared the following posts:

@kamogeloyd said:

"But that’s just nuts hate on someone doing his own thing, worse you don’t bother anyone you just hop in the studio and just do what you best at"

@Msenti91657768 shared:

"The more you win the more they hate!"

@thereal_2yearz posted:

"You are so talented black being ❤️"

@Sheziuchiha commented:

"I'd hate you if you dropped Go To Work"

@AvxnDaDon_ZA also said:

"They think ba phelele. Haybo ba SHODA NGAWE (The industry needs you.)"

@IAHZN2 also shared:

"ukhuluma ngoban mjitha (Who are you talking about)"

