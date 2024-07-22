MacG's wife is fed up with her husband's lack of bathroom etiquette and voiced it out in a voice note

The podcaster played his wife's VN, where she called him out for peeing on the toilet seat and not wiping, and Mac was in stitches at her comments

However, Mzansi men weren't at all impressed by Mac's behaviour and called him out

MacG’s wife, Naledi, dragged him over his bad hygiene. Images: macgunleashed, nah_ledi

Source: Instagram

MacG was in stitches after his gorgeous wife dragged him in a voice note about his tendency to pee on the toilet seat and not wipe.

MacG gets dragged by his wife

MacG and his wife, Naledi, have settled into married life after tying the knot, and are now faced with new challenges of getting to know each other.

In one of the latest episodes of Podcast and Chill, the host played a voice note he received from his wife, in which she complained about him constantly peeing on the toilet seat.

Naledi dragged her hubby for never wiping and threatened to use his toothbrush to clean up his urine if he didn't get his act together:

"It's the third time I find pee on the seat; the seat that I'm supposed to sit on, you never wipe it. Otherwise, I'm gonna start wiping it with your toothbrush because I don't know what else to do."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip:

Mzansi reacts to MacG's wife's voice note

Netizens called Mac out on his behaviour, saying he needed to grow up:

Sifisov1 called Mac out:

"Nah, for kids, it's understandable, but for an old man like MacG who lives with a woman, it's not on."

Zaddy_Swag said:

"I don’t know why lack of hygiene is excused by masculinity. Wipe the toilet seat; you're old."

Sifisov1 suggested:

"Maybe he needs a ladder for him to aim properly."

DonknowMcgrego advised:

"As gents, we need to stop such; it's not funny at all."

AnonymousgentSA posted:

"And he is not ashamed."

Source: Briefly News