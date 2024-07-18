Dee Koala has been embroiled in some drama online after her alleged boyfriend aired their dirty laundry

The rapper's partner exposed her for cheating and manipulation, saying he has been putting up with the mess for too long

The allegations gobsmack Mzansi and seems to have picked sides on who was wrong on Acymony

Dee Koala's rumoured bae, Yonki, exposed her cheating and manipulation tendencies. Images: dee_koala, yonkiminqweno

While Dee Koala's career continues to soar, her personal life appears to be taking a nose dive after her rumoured boyfriend exposed her on his social media page.

Dee Koala's boyfriend bares all

Dee Koala's name has been topping social media trends after her alleged boyfriend went public about their business.

The man in question, yonkiminqweno, shared several posts on his Instagram story exposing the Gwan hitmaker for being a cheater and manipulator.

Yonki alleges that he has tried to leave Dee on numerous occasions, but she would beg him to stay, corroborating his claims with screenshots of their conversations:

"You'd manipulate me into thinking you've changed and begged me for weeks even though you could see that I don't want to stay."

He went on to drop another bombshell by claiming that the Adidas ambassador illegally terminated their two pregnancies to sustain her music career:

"So apparently, I was trying to trap her by being against 'Back to sender.'"

"4dekaltsha and the album will be in memory of these illegally aborted babies."

Twitter (X) users _mashesha and mzansi_trust shared screenshots of Yonki's posts:

Mzansi weighs in on Dee Koala scandal

The jokes are flying over Dee Koala's drama with her rumoured boo, with netizens taking the rapper's side:

zee_shall joked:

"Always thought Dee Koala was gangsta, but not like this!"

Lumi0508 said:

"Dee Koala choosing to abort as opposed to having a baby with that man is the best thing I’ve read today."

Rato___Zondi wrote:

"Dee Koala ain’t wrong. Do you know how many times men tell us to choose better baby daddies when things go south? Now that she’s actively doing it, men are mad. Make it make sense, please."

IamKumbi dragged Yonki:

"He saved his girlfriend as 'Dee Koala'? This man is just a fan who got lucky."

Kim_Khandashisa responded:

"I know a man that wants to ruin your career with pregnancy when I see one. You know, the kind to slow you down to either humble you or ruin your life? Im happy that Dee Koala has the options to opt out of that mess."

Meanwhile, others sympathised with Dee's alleged boyfriend and bashed the rapper:

Vhoyde wrote:

"Dee Koala gaslighting the hell out of that young man.

Yolokazi_chagi said:

"Honestly, if the tables were turned, you would be so mad at Yonke, but because Dee Koala is a woman, you guys are celebrating."

RealManKev posted:

"That young man allowed Dee Koala to play on top of his head; she is/was the driver of the relationship."

