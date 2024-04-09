MacG claimed that Nigerian women are unattractive after recently visiting the country

The Podcast and Chill host praised South African women for their looks and referred to Naija ladies as grenades

This sparked a heated debate on social media centred around tribalism and the beauty standards set by the average man

MacG bashed Nigerian women's looks and compared them to South African ladies. Images: macgunleashed

MacG recently laid a claim that Nigerian women are extremely unattractive. The infamous podcaster, known for his controversial takes and rude remarks, stated that his recent visit to Nigeria was underwhelming due to the lack of eye candy.

MacG throws shade at Nigerian women

Podcast and Chill host, MacG, is back to shake the table and, this time, shared his opinion on Nigerian women and their looks compared to South African ladies.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user AkanimiltonM, Mac stated on his show that he recently visited Nigeria and that the only thing he loved about it was the weather.

He went on to sing the praises of South African women for being attractive (10s) while bashing their Nigerian counterparts and calling them grenades:

"They're all grenades. We got to the hotel, and we had been seeing grenades all day. We noticed a lady walking towards us, and I thought, 'At least, maybe this is an 8, even a 10.' When she came closer, she was South African."

Mzansi weighs in on MacG's claims

Netizens were stunned by MacG's statement. However, many backed his claims and began bashing Nigerian ladies, potentially starting another war with Naija.

Previously, Mzansi and Nigeria were at odds after the nations went head-to-head at the AFCON 2023 semi-finals which Naija ultimately won.

Mphothegreatest agreed:

"It is common knowledge amongst Africans that Nigerian women are just not good-looking. It is not a secret, really."

SbudaZN2017 wrote:

"It makes sense. I have never seen a South African man dating a Nigerian woman."

DjDlakzin said:

"So this is why Nigerian men come to SA and simp, it’s cause they are not used to such women? How sad."

On the other hand, some netizens called Mac out on his comments:

elvis_bandz dragged MacG:

"But MacG didn't marry the prettiest woman either. Yes, it's a fact that Nigerian women aren't pretty, but he isn't allowed to discuss this matter because his woman isn't hot either."

37mph wrote:

"There are some incredibly beautiful Nigerians. But you won’t find them at the hotels and clubs. They’re out running banks and living purposefully."

khanya_james1 called Mac out:

"Mac G has been annoying me ever since the year began because he is ugly. There are many beautiful Nigerian ladies, he is just dumb."

