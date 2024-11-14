The South African radio presenter Solomzi Phenduka recently shared his thoughts on African parents still giving their kids English names

The star shared a post where he explained why he decided to decline an offer to give his brother's newborn child an English name

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Africans still giving their kids English names

The South African podcaster and radio presenter Solomzi Phenduka recently gave netizens something to debate on social media.

Sol Phenduka on African parents giving kids English names

The Kaya 959 presenter had many netizens cracking their brains as he talked about how African parents love giving their children English even after Apartheid.

Recently, the Podcast and Chill co-host shared on his Twitter (X) page why he refused to give his brother's newborn child an English name after he was asked to, and he also questioned whether his declining was a selfish move.

He wrote:

"My brother asked me to give his newborn child an English name. Is it selfish to decline the offer since I don't believe in "English " names for African children? I, for one, don't have one, and I wouldn't give one to my children. It's a different time now, older generations did it mostly out of necessity because of the times."

See the Tweet below:

Netizens react to Sol Phenduka's thoughts about English names

Many netizens on social media shared their thoughts on what Sol Phenduka had to say about African parents still giving their kids English names. Here's what they had to say:

@mokone_eddie said:

"Almost every black child has a 2nd name...and it is English. Sol is English."

@Liihlendimande commented:

"I also don't believe in having an English name as a second name; a nice South African name is okay. What's the English name for Vele?"

@PostiveImpact89 responded:

"It's not selfish to not do something that is out of your beliefs, tata. That name would have been stuck with you. A name is supposed to speak to the future of the child, so I think it is OK to turn down the request."

@evode7 responded:

"I am with you on this one. I see no need for English names, and ALL my children will not have any English names!"

@thee_bazzieb tweeted:

"I don't think it should be a necessity. If you want your child to have cultural names, that is awesome. That's how you keep your culture going for a long time. It's like asking white people why their kids do not have African names."

@nondescript_one replied:

"My parents gave me an English name, and I hate it. I made sure I didn't make the same mistake with my kid."

