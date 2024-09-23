DJ Cleo recently responded to the backlash from his show with Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill

Mzansi pitied him after seeing Sol's behaviour on the show and called the Chiller for being rude

Meanwhile, it appears that there are no hard feelings between the men after Cleo posted a hilarious reaction to the incident

DJ Cleo reacted to his discussion with Sol Phenduka. Images: Instagram/ djcleo1, Facebook/ Sol Phenduka

Source: UGC

DJ Cleo finally broke his silence after the backlash from his latest appearance on Podcast and Chill.

DJ Cleo responds to Sol Phenduka

In the days following DJ Cleo's visit to Podcast and Chill, it appears he's finally ready to respond to the backlash from his chat with Sol Phenduka.

The pair discussed several topics, and some netizens pointed out how Sol kept speaking over Cleo and hardly allowed him a chance to share his thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While many concluded that Sol failed to properly host Cleo on the show, the Radio 2000 host reacted with a hilarious video mimicking their discussion and seemingly brushing off fans' criticism of Sol:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Cleo's video

Netizens admired Cleo's maturity, saying they were impressed that he didn't respond with negativity:

njabulo.simelane.5 said:

"Sol was a nuisance during the argument. Cleo handled it with maturity."

iam_biancadlamini was surprised:

"You were so patient, bandla!"

lebohang_molela posted:

"You handled it with maturity and patience. You weren’t obsessing about winning the argument but driving the point across. You did well."

Meanwhile, others continue to drag Sol for being a terrible host:

uuniversalmusic said:

"I have no conundrum with Sol, but it was irritating listening to him speak nonstop and not giving @DjCleo1 a chance! I understand why Dineo cut him; he's too much!"

MWTlali wrote:

"Sol doesn’t take it well when there’s someone smarter than him in the room."

wandabaloyi

"Oh, Jesu! I would have needed my anxiety pills."

Podcast and Chill ad fee revealed

In earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to how much Podcast and Chill charges companies to advertise on the show.

While the rates are in the thousands, many fans believe the figures could be higher, considering the impact the podcast has made on the local entertainment space.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News