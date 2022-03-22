Annie Macaulay-Idibia is a Nigerian actress who came under fire online after Netflix released the African reality series, Young, Famous and African. Her continuing affection towards her husband feels misplaced to several fans of the show, especially after she revealed that she has 5 step kids. However, Annie is a lot more than what we see on the surface. Where is Annie Macaulay Idibia from? Get a glimpse of how she made her life successful despite all the trials and tribulations that have rocked her life.

Macaulay's parents separated when she was just 10 years old.

Source: Instagram

Annie Macaulay-Idibia has been stuck by her famous husband through thick and thin. She embodies the traditional African woman who strives to be a homemaker. Some of her choices may seem questionable to fans, but her experiences from childhood shaped her ideas about life.

Profiles summary and bio

Date of birth: November 13, 1984

November 13, 1984 Annie Macaulay-Idibia age: 38 years old (as of November 2022)

38 years old (as of November 2022) Birthplace: Ibadan, Nigeria

Ibadan, Nigeria Residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Model, actress, and presenter

Model, actress, and presenter Siblings: 3

3 Annie Macaulay-Idibia husband: Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba/2Face

Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba/2Face Children: 2; Olivia and Isabella Idibia

2; Olivia and Isabella Idibia Stepchildren: 5; Zion, Nino, Ehi, Justin and Innocent

5; Zion, Nino, Ehi, Justin and Innocent Education: Lagos State University and University of Lagos

Lagos State University and University of Lagos Certifications: Computer Science and Theatre Arts

Computer Science and Theatre Arts Awards and nominations: Best of Nollywood Awards and African Entertainment Legend Awards

Best of Nollywood Awards and African Entertainment Legend Awards Business: Lashes by Annie Idibia, Hair salon in Atlanta

Lashes by Annie Idibia, Hair salon in Atlanta Instagram: @annieidibia1

@annieidibia1 Networth: $5 million

$5 million Birth sign: Scorpio

Early life and education

The stunning couple tied the knot after dating for 10 years.

Source: Instagram

Is Annie Macaulay from Akwa Ibom? What tribe is 2face wife? Annie Idibia was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, but she comes from Akwa Ibom State. Following her parents' separation, she moved with her mom to Lagos. She has described how the divorce scarred her in her early childhood and how tough it was growing up without one parent present.

While in secondary school, she became pretty depressed looking at how her mother struggled to fend for them and make life meaningful for her and her brothers. She, however, rose above the darkness that had engulfed her life and went to university. She studied at the Lagos State University and the University of Lagos, coming out with a diploma in Computer Science and a degree in Theatre Arts.

A timeless picture of 2Baba and Macaulay when they were much younger.

Source: Instagram

Career

Annie began working to make money very early on to help her mom out. Therefore, as soon as she graduated from high school, at just 15 years old, she took up an extra income source as a salesperson. Even while studying at the university, she maintained her side gig to support herself and be less dependent on her mother.

Acting and modelling

Before getting notoriety as a famous actress, Annie began taking small modelling and acting gigs. She received little money from work, between 2000 and 5000 Naira, but she held on hope that things would work out in her favour soon.

Her fortunes began to turn for the better in 2004 when she was featured in 2Baba's music video for African Queen. They were only dating at the time. The music video was a major hit at the time and is currently at 16 million views on YouTube. Around this time, she also competed at the Queen of All Nations Beauty Pageant where she completed as a runner-up.

Nollywood debut

Annie has been featured in several Nollywood movies and only takes roles that she is comfortable with.

Source: Instagram

After the pageant, she finally made her debut in Nollywood in 2009. Since her first significant role, she has been featured in more than 10 films. Annie Macaulay-Idibia movies include:

Blackberry Babes

Pleasure and Crime

Return of Blackberry Babes

Estate Runs

Unconditional

Obiageli The S*x Machine

Morning After Dark

Young, Famous and African

Entrepreneurship

Aside from her acting career, MaCaulay is the CEO of a wig and hair extension company and has a line of fake cruelty-free eyelashes called Lashed by Annie Idibia. Her hair business is located in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is a cheerful giver and has founded a non-profit organisation known as Annie Idibia Care Foundation. Her foundation targets young women and prepares them for the perils of adulthood. She also dabbles as an influencer for a slim tea brand.

How did 2face meet Annie?

Annie Macaulay-Idibia daughters and 2Baba enjoying some quality time.

Source: Instagram

When did Tuface get married? Annie met Innocent Idibia, 2Baba in 1999, and a few years later, in 2002, they made things official. However, their dating was off and on for several years before they tied the knot in a stunning Dulai wedding in May 2012. However, the time before their union was riddled with gossip and rumours.

2Baba has 7 children in total, with Annie Macaulay-Idibia's children being Olivia and Isabella. In the show, Young, Famous and African, Annie Macaulay-Idibia came clean about her husband's infidelity. She revealed how hurt she was by his promiscuous behaviour.

2Face's baby mamas

2Face's baby mama, Pero, has denied being friends with him.

Source: Instagram

His first two children are sons, Nino and Zion, from Sumbo Ajaba. His subsequent three children are from Pero Adeniyi, Ehi, Justin and Innocent. Sumbo has moved on and is married to a pastor in Lagos.

However, Pero and Annie are not on good terms. They recently made headlines after Annie took to Instagram in September 2021 to accuse her husband of infidelity with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi. In a since-deleted post, Annie wrote;

What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spends nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother! How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero, and she stays with you and the kids under the same roof for nights?

Pero has since denied these allegations, but the damage was already done.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia is a force to be reckoned with. She has proven to protect her family at all costs and vows never to resort to divorce despite the various rumours haunting her marriage to Innocent Idibia. Do you agree with some of the reality star's questionable choices?

