Bijou Phillips’ net worth, income, career and personal life

Bijou Phillips is an American actress, singer, and former model. She is best known as the daughter of John Phillips, an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, and his then-wife, Geneviève Waïte, a South African actress and singer. Fans have been curious about Bijou Phillips’ net worth following her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Bijou Phillips at The A-List 15th Anniversary Party on 1 September 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Bijou Phillips gained recognition for her work in the entertainment industry, particularly as an actress. She has appeared in various films and television shows, including Black and White (1999), Almost Famous (2000), Bully (2001), and Havoc (2005). In addition to her acting career, Bijou has pursued a music career, releasing an album titled I'd Rather Eat Glass in 1999. So, how much is Bijou worth?

Bijou Phillips’ profile summary and bio

Full name Bijou Lilly Phillips Masterson Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Greenwich, Connecticut, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 33-22-33 Body measurements in centimetres 84-81-84 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Grey Father John Phillips Mother Genevieve Waite Siblings Mackenzie, Chynna, Tamerlane, Jeffrey Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Danny Masterson Children Fianna Profession Actress, model, socialite, singer Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram

How old is Bijou Phillips?

The rising actress is 43 years old as of 2023. When was Bijou Philip born? She was born on 1 April 1980 in Greenwich, Connecticut, United States. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She was named after the song My Petite Bijou by Lambert, Hendricks & Ross.

Bijou Phillips at Forever 21 Celebrates #F21xMUSIC on 16 April 2016 in La Quinta, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Bijou Phillips’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $8 million. The total net worth is combined with her former husband, Danny Masterson, since 2011. Bijou’s modelling, acting, and music endeavours have significantly contributed to her income.

Career

Bijou began her career as a model when she was 13 years old. She became one of the youngest models to grace the cover of Italian Vogue. She has since appeared on several advertising campaigns and covers of magazines such as Playboy, Missbehave, Stuff, and Nylon. She also appeared in numerous ads for Calvin Klein.

Bijou Phillips began her acting career in the late 1990s. She appeared in various films and television shows, gaining recognition for her roles in movies like Black and White (1999), Almost Famous (2000), Bully (2001), and Havoc (2005). Below is a list of some of the popular movies and TV shows she has appeared in.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– )

(1999– ) Hawaii Five-0 (2010–2020)

(2010–2020) CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000–2015)

(2000–2015) Almost Famous (2000)

(2000) Raising Hope (2010–2014)

(2010–2014) Hostel: Part II (2007)

(2007) Bully (2001)

(2001) Havoc (2005)

Bijou Phillips is also known for her music career. She released her debut album, I'd Rather Eat Glass, on 11 May 1999.

Bijou Phillips at the 3rd Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on 6 October 2012 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Bijou Phillips' family

Bijou Phillip’s parents are John Phillips and Genevieve Waite. Her father was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for being the leader of the vocal group the Mamas & the Papas. Her mother was a South African actress, singer, and model known for starring in the 1968 film Joanna.

The actress grew up alongside her brother Tamerlane and three half-siblings, Mackenzie, Jeffrey, and Chynna. Her parents are separated.

Why was Bijou Phillips raised in foster care?

Her parents were both deemed unfit to have custody of Bijou after their separation. As a result, she was placed in foster care with a family in Bolton Landing, New York. She lived with them intermittently while also making extended visits to her parents.

Are Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson still married?

The American actress decided to end her marriage with Danny Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was accused of the molestation, harassment, and stalking of several women, including Chrissie Carnell-Bixler. Bijou filed for divorce in September 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Bijou Philip’s height

The renowned actress stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. As per reports, she weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-22-33 inches or 84-81-84 centimetres.

The above is everything you need to know about Bijou Phillips’ net worth, career, and personal life. She is an actress, singer, and former model. While her career has been diverse and marked by both successes and challenges, Bijou Phillips has left her mark on the world of entertainment.

