Who is Yara Shahidi's boyfriend after ending her 3-year relationship?

Yara Shahidi is an actress, model, and activist from the United States of America. She is well-recognised for portraying Zoey Johnson in Grown-ish and Black-ish. The actress recently ended her three-year relationship, and fans are eager to know who she is dating again. Who is Yara Shahidi's boyfriend? Discover everything about her love life in this article.

Yara Shahidi attends TIME Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in August 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fans are constantly intrigued by the lifestyles of most celebrities, and Yara Shahidi's life is no exception. The actress startled fans in early 2023 when she revealed she had been seeing someone but ultimately chose to end things. Does Yara have a boyfriend? Discover if the actress is dating once again after ending her last relationship.

Yara Shahidi's profile summary and bio

Full name Yara Sayeh Shahidi Gender Female Date of birth 10 February 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American-Iranian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3” Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Body measurements in inches 31-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres 79-59-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Afshin Shahidi Mother Keri Salter Shahidi Siblings Sayeed Shahidi (brother), Ehsan Shahidi (brother) Relationship status Single Boyfriend None Education Dwight Global Online School Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts Profession Actress, model, activist Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

How old is Yara Shahidi now?

Yara Shahidi was born on 10 February 2000, which makes her 23 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who is Yara Shahidi's boyfriend?

The Grown-ish actress is currently single. However, in January 2023, she revealed that she had gotten out of a three-year relationship on the Drew Barrymore Show. When asked if she was interested in dating, the actress said,

See, I don’t know, I like meeting people. And then the other thing is I just got out of a relationship. I’m a big commitment person. It was three years. So, I don’t even know what to do with myself. I’m just taking some me time. My friends and I are calling it ‘selfish season.

Yara Shahidi attends the Peter Pan & Wendy NY special screening at South Street Seaport Museum on April 25, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yara Shahidi’s dating history had remained private until she let the cat out of the bag on the TV show. Many people are still trying to figure out who Yara Shahidi’s ex-boyfriend is in vain. The American actress is yet to reveal his identity.

Who is Yara Shahidi in a relationship with?

Zoey Johnson from Grown-ish is presumably single now. She is now focused on her career based on what she told Drew Barrymore. She intentionally wants to be single now, something that her friends are terming a “selfish season”

Yara Shahidi’s husband

The actress does not have a husband and has never been married before. She has only been in one relationship, which did not culminate in marriage.

Is Yara Shahidi engaged?

The rising actress is not engaged. She is single and never mentioned whether she was engaged in her past relationship (s).

Did Yara and Luka date in real life?

Luca and Zoey from Grown-ish during the "Black Minds Matter" fundraiser event held in February 2019. Photo: Christopher Willard/Freeform

Source: Getty Images

Only one of Yara Shahidi’s relationships is known, not including her alleged relationship with Luka Sabbat. Luka portrays Luca Hall on Grown-ish. Despite much speculation, the two have never been an item, but they are fond of sharing each other’s photos on their respective social media pages.

What is Yara Shahidi passionate about?

Shahidi is passionate about her family and career in the entertainment scene. She has mentioned that she loves music and podcasts. Additionally, she is an activist and loves to study history. She told Vogue,

I love what I do in the acting, entertainment, and producing worlds. I am so excited for this future moment of being able to pour my all into all of those areas.

The news about Yara Shahidi's boyfriend spread like wildfire in early 2023. The actress revealed that she had been seeing someone, and the relationship lasted for three years. Many are still shocked because she managed to keep the relationship low-key for so long.

READ ALSO: Lisa Linde's biography: what happened to James Marsden's ex-wife?

Briefly.co.za published an intriguing piece about Lisa Linde. American actress Lisa Linde is best known for being James Marsden's ex-wife.

Lisa Linde was born in Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States, on May 10, 1972. Her appearances in Pacific Blue, Days of Our Lives, and The Darkling are also well-known. In this post, you will learn what happened to her.

Source: Briefly News