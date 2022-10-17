Lerato Kganyago walked away as the big winner at the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards ceremony

The stunning model won two of the three awards she was nominated for, including Entertainment Radio DJ of the Year and Mosadi in Business Achievement

These big wins come after Kganyago was dragged on social media, with some even calling her a Bonang Matheba copycat

Lerato Kganyago has won two major awards at the Basadi In Music Awards 2022 ceremony. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Lerato Kganyago was a big winner at the Basadi In Music Awards. The lavish ceremony, held on 15 October 2022 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, honoured great artists including Kganyago.

According to reports, the famous media personality was nominated in three categories: Entertainment Radio DJ of the Year, Mosadi In Business Achievement Award, and DJ of the Year. She did, however, win two awards and was beaten out for DJ of the Year by Lamiez Holworthy.

Lerato Kganyago's awards timing

The awards come after the public scrutinised the Metro FM radio show host's entire career. Many people referred to her as a Bonang Matheba wannabe. Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, even dubbed the stunner "Bonang Lite."

Briefly News also reported in July that the scrutiny Lerato faced from social media users and fellow artists were so severe that it prompted Boity to defend Lerato Kganyago. According to Briefly News sources, Boity had a one-on-one with the late Kuli Roberts, who was slamming Lerato.

Lerato honoured for her business ventures

Lerato's Mosadi in Business award comes after she was targeted by trolls who claimed she was only the face of the hotel gifted to her by her husband Thami Ndlela on Valentine's Day.

Even after she clarified and provided proof that she is more than just the face of the luxurious hotel, people still don't believe her brand is unique.

The 1st Annual Basadi in Music Awards hosted by Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena and Anele Zondo

Briefly News previously reported that the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards ceremony was hosted by Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena and Anele Zondo.

The lavish ceremony, according to ZAlebs, took place on the 15th of October 2022 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

BIMA CEO Hloni Modise-Matau expressed confidence in Moozlie and Anele Zondo as hosts when asked about their choice. Hloni went on to say that they wanted to go all out for their first ceremony, and Moozlie and Anele are the perfect fit.

Source: Briefly News