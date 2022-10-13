The inaugural of Basadi In Music Awards will be hosted by media personalities Nomuzi Mabena and Anele Zondo

The event's organisers say they chose the talented pair because they are good mood makers with excellent people skills

Tshiamo and Mandz will join the two stars on the red carpet to report on the stunning outfits from Mzansi's famous celebs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and Anele Zondo will hpst the Basadi In Music Awards 2022 . Image: @moozlie and @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

The Basadi In Music Awards' inaugural ceremony will be hosted by Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena and Anele Zondo.

According to ZAlebs, the lavish ceremony will take place on the 15th of October 2022 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Speaking about their choice, BIMA CEO Hloni Modise-Matau expressed confidence in Moozlie and Anele Zondo as hosts. Hloni went on to say that they wanted to go all out for their first ceremony, and Moozlie and Anele are the perfect fit.

“Being that this is our first Basadi in Music Awards we wanted the hosts to be fun, fearless forces much like the women who will be acknowledged on the night. The team is incredibly excited for MOOZLIE and Anele to dazzle our audiences."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ZAlebs further reported that Tshiamo and Mandz will join Moozlie and Anele by broadcasting the lush red carpet for eager viewers.

"Tshiamo and Mandz will provide compelling red carpet and backstage content," confirmed Hloni.

Hloni also urged South Africans to buy tickets to the ceremony and show up in large numbers for the first gathering of the awards.

"I hope that tickets will be bought in their numbers and that the public will join us in celebrating the remarkable contributions made by women to the music industry.”

Enhle Mlotshwa accused of bragging to Black Coffee about her new bae

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that People on the internet are constantly debating the most shocking topics.

According to ZAlebs, they are now after Black Coffee's ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. They claim the Broken Vows star boasted to Black Coffee about dating a man with two working hands.

Famous Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 used the microblogging app to mock Black Coffee and Enhle by quoting a viral tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News