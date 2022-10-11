Yvonne Chaka Chaka, alongside Abigail Kubeka, will be getting their flowers for doing the most with their unforgettable influence on music

The two are certified trailblazers as they're recipients at the first-ever Basadi in Music Awards with the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA)

Abigail and Yvonne are set to receive praise for using their work to help free South Africa pre-1994 at an event hosted by Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena and more

Yvonne Chaka Chaka and her peer in music, Abigail Kubeka, will receive a major accolade for their musical talent. The icons have been in the industry for decades.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Abigail Kubeka will receive recognition for what they achieved with their music. Image Getty Images /Alberto E. Rodriguez /Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SAMPRA dedicated special accolades for the two that they will receive at their Basadi in Music Awards. The special event is on 15 October 2022.

Abigail Kubeka and Yvonne Chaka Chaka labelled legends by SAMPRA

ZAlebs reports that Yvonne and Abigail's hard work will be recognised. The two icons are said to be lifetime achievement awards at the Basadi Music Awards.

The occasion will be hosted by Nomuzi Mabena and Anele Zondo, who will take the audience through 20 categories that the public voted for.

The chief marketing officer of SAMRAs, Tiyani Maluleke, congratulated Yvonne and Abigail, saying:

"Congratulations to the cradle and beacon of all women in our industry. We see you, Mama Africa. We see you, Mama Abigail Kubeka. As SAMPRA, we are so proud to be a sponsor of a category as prestigious as you both are. What a momentous occasion!”

The Basadi in Music CEO Hloni Modise-Matau agreed and added:

"One cannot dispute the contribution that Mam’Abigail and Mam’Yvonne have made to the music industry. They have changed history with their crafts and broken through glass ceilings so that women in music today are able to soar."

The event is themed “tiaras, ballgowns and sneakers” and “suits and sneakers”, Tickets are available for general, golden circle and VIPs.

The two singers are legend beloved by South Africa there played a role in South Africa. Both ladies performed for the late president Nelson Mandela and continue to be beloved by many fans. Yvonne is active on social media and constantly gets attention from her fans.

@vivianonano commented:

My mama is beautiful! Wishing you a blessed week ahead. Love you! @yvonne_chakachaka

@thembisiles commented:

My inspirational woman Mama Yvonne

@gino_black_sa commented:

"The Princess of Africa! "

@cosmayahansen commented:

"That way I love you Mama."

@salumdicap_empire

"Mama africa , fashion."

@nyamrajaminaa

"What a princess of Africa she looks like."

