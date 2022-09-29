South African celebrities have given brith to some of the most talented kids in the industry, making big moves

From launching their own jewellery lines to making finals in singing famous competitions, they do it all

Briefly News takes a look at some of Mzansi's celebrity kids securing the bag and reaching new height in their careers

Mzansi celebrities plan for their children's futures even before they are born. This can be seen by them creating social media accounts to share photos and gain popularity for their bundles of joy.

Some celebrities go so far as to establish entertainment careers for their children and embrace their inherited stardom.

Briefly News has compiled a list of well-known South African stars' children who are making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.

1. Bahumi

Bahumi was born into fame as the daughter of Idols SA judge Somizi and former Generations actress Palesa Mocuminyane. Her late grandparents, Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo were also both prominent figures in Mzansi's entertainment industry.

Despite the fact that she is already well-known due to her family, Bahumi goes to great lengths to gain her own fame. According to Youth Village, she made the finals of TLC's presenter search competition. She is also a major influencer in South Africa.

2. Rethabile Khumalo

She is the daughter of South Africa's best vocalist, Winnie Khumalo. Rethabile appeared on Idols SA and wowed everyone with her vocals, which led to her collaboration with DJ Zinhle on the song Umlilo.

Rethabile has also featured on Kwela Tebza's award-winning albums.

3. Kairo Forbes

Kairo launched her own jewellery line on her seventh birthday. DJ Ziinhle's bundle of joy also has over a million followers, putting her on par with or above some influencers and celebrities on the platforms.

4. Phila Madlingozi

Phila Madlingozi is the son of legendary musician Ringo Madlingozi. He made the Top 10 of Idols SA and wowed Mzansi with vocals that reminded many of his father.

Phila is also a notable actor, having appeared on SABC1's Intersexions and Mzansi Magic Isikizi.

5. Thando

Thando, Pearl Thusi's daughter, is a stunning girl who has worked as a model for some of Mzansi's most popular magazines. It's no surprise, given her mother's stunning visuals, that she's worked with major brands like Luminance.

