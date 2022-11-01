Sizwe Alakine, better known by his previous stage name, Reason, has released a new album under his new name called Alakine World

Alakine World uses lit beats to tell the story of ordinary South Africans, which will hopefully get many people on the dance floor this December

However, it appears that Reason's new album has not been well received, with many netizens claiming that they were unaware he had released new music

Sizwe Alakine's album 'Alakine World' isn't South African peeps' cup of tea.

Sizwe Alakine, formerly known as Reason, has released his first album under his new moniker. This follows the release of his smash hit song Mang Ka Pa Mang, which has 86K views on YouTube.

According to ZAlebs, Sizwe's new body of work includes 13 tracks. The news publication further reports that the album uses music to tell the stories of ordinary South Africans who live in townships.

Reasons' new album features notable Mzansi music industry names such as DJ Stokie, Mr JazziQ, and many more.

South Africans react to Alakine World

It seems like Reason's album wasn't much anticipated. Replies in a tweet doing numbers on the micro-blogging platform show that not everyone was aware Reason was dropping new music.

"Reason dropped an album and yall mized it??"

@JanVanPotgieter posed the following question on Twitter:

Other Tweeps share reasons why Alakine World flopped

@Nothando__K said:

"I wonder which SA I live in manje. I don't know anything nowadays"

@Zintombi_5 shared:

"Honestly, I just think Reason should get a 9-5 at this point because WTH? The only thing he is good at is making babies with different women "

@Mashiinini wrote:

" That's Sizwe we Piano, not Reason"

@Ntje11 replied:

"Music industry is so saturated you'll need big promos, payola & connections to push your music."

@flawedgoat commented:

"When did he drop? "

@MellowManyoni also said:

"Did he drop it today? He is dead for real"

@certified_barri also shared:

"I wonder what was the Reason for him dropping the same day with Blxckie."

@umuntuwenkos710 also wrote:

"SA artists aren't strategic kodwa"

@GyNieo1 reacted:

"Be specific, " Trash Album" Jesus, I was looking forward to his album now I regret it dude disappointed me "

@bauba420 also posted:

"Lool, nobody cares about Alakine world"

@LethaboGZA_21 added

"I thought he got cancelled after that album cover saga he had"

Migos rapper Takeoff allegedly dies

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Takeoff passed away at the age of 28. The Migos rapper was allegedly shot and killed in Houston, USA, over a game of dice.

Takeoff's name has been topping the trends list on social media since the news of his death broke. The star and his Migos members, Offset and Quavo, shot to fame after they dropped hits such as Bad and Boujee, Walk It Talk It and MotorSport.

Takeoff and Quavo recently dropped a new album titled Only Built for Infinity Links without Offset. TMZ confirmed that Takeoff was shot dead in Houston a the age of 28.

