DJ Zinhle shared adorable snaps of her mom and her bundles of joy, Asante and Kairo, in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, 8 May

The reality TV star-turned-businesswoman shared that she's grateful and blessed to have her daughters and her mom in her life

The Umlilo hitmaker's fans and celeb friends took to her timeline to wish her a happy Mother's Day and to tell her how much Asante looks like her granny

DJ Zinhle also took to social media to celebrate Mother's Day. The media personality shared cute snaps of both her daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante.

DJ Zinhle stunning snaps of her mom, Kairo and Asante on Mother’s Day. Image: @djzinhle

The musician-turned-businesswoman told her millions of followers that her bundles of joy motivate her to work even harder. She thanked them for loving her and inspiring her to become a better person.

Taking to Instagram, the Umlilo hitmaker also wished all the Mzansi mothers on her timeline a happy Mother's Day. She captioned her post:

"My babies, I am so grateful for you.. ?? You’re the motivation for everything I do, thank you for the love, kisses & great inspiration. I pray for you every single day, I hope you know just how much I love you. I thank God for you. Happy #mothersday to all the mamas."

Murdah Bongz and AKA's baby mama also posted a snap of herself with her mom and Asante. She said she's blessed to have her kids' granny in her life.

The star's celeb friends and her followers took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her heartfelt posts.

Pearl Modiadie commented:

"Love your gorgeous girls! Happy Mother’s Day, Zinhle."

gail_mabalane wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day, mommy."

moozlie said:

"The sweetest most beautiful girls."

tajiyangu commented:

"Absolutely INCREDIBLE how much she looks like the family Matriarch! She LOOKS just like her grandma."

achumstar wrote:

"Zinhle gave birth to her mom. Incredible!"

mrsfires added:

"Asante looks so much like her granny."

AKA's mom celebrates her blended family ahead of Mother's Day

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, took to social media to celebrate her blended family. The loving mother decided to celebrate Mother's Day a bit early this year.

Lynn shared that she's grateful for her own momma for teaching her about love and how to raise a family. She's currently raising AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo and DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter, Asante.

Taking to Instagram, Lynn shared snaps of her own mother, AKA together with his new bae Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle and her second baby daddy, Murdah Bongz.

