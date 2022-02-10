Jub Jub’s Apology to Kelly Khumalo Rocks Timelines as Mzansi Takes Sides

Jub Jub has finally issued a written apology to Kelly Khumalo for the defamatory comments he made about her on Podcast and Chill

The media personality was given a heavy threat by the Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau to make amends with the mother of his child

Netizens are at odds as they argue whether not Jub Jub's apology was genuine or just a ploy to keep his job at the tv station

Jub Jub is trending as peeps scrutinize his long-awaited apology to Kelly Khumalo. The TV personality was forced to make peace with his baby mama or risk losing his employment. Many feel dissatisfied with the public statement.

Jub Jub did not take Aubrey Tau's threat lightly as just days after the CEO warned him that he is at risk of losing his contract with Moja Love, the Uyajola 9/9 host has apologised to Kelly Khumalo.

The South African reports that Jub Jub released a statement on his social media platforms expressing his remorse to Kelly for the things he said about her during the interview. The TV reality show host expressed that he wishes things could be different between the two of them and hopes they can work things out one day.

After reading the apology, many took to Twitter to share their opinions on the forced apology. The tweeps have been butting heads as some side with Kelly and others defend Jub Jub's intentions.

@ndomfuh_1 said:

"What's more amusing is men went from siding with Jub Jub calling Kelly and Amanda all kinds of names, to now applauding Jub Jub for being a real man and apologizing."

@Cellular_jnr tweeted:

"Jub Jub just dropped a powerful statement there... I hope the mother of the child will forgive him for the sake of their son."

@PhatotshedzoM7 wrote:

"Right NOW it's not up to us to accept Jub Jub's apology, the persons who were hurt the most are Kelly and her son may see that one day. At the end of the day, it's all about the best interests of the child. May they resolve their issues."

Jub Jub given ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo or say goodbye to Moja Love

Briefly News reported that Jub Jub is still facing the music from the interview he did with MacG late last year. The media personality rubbed many people the wrong way when he said some shocking things about his relationships with Amanda du Pont and baby mama Kelly Khumalo.

Now, his employers have demanded that he apologise to the mother of his son.

Times up for Jub Jub as the CEO of Moja Love Aubrey Tau has ordered him to issue an apology to Kelly Khumalo for accusing her of using witchcraft to lure him into a relationship. The slurs against the mother of his child were made in his controversial interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill.

