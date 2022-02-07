Jub Jub's boss Aubrey Tau is no longer going to let the Uyajola 9/9 host get away with not apologising to Kelly Khumalo

The TV personality said some implicating things about his ex-girlfriend on Podcast and Chill with MacG and has yet to take it back

The NdiKhokhele hitmaker has been given the option of swallowing his pride and apologising or losing his contract with Moja Love

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jub Jub is still facing the music from the interview he did with MacG late last year. The media personality rubbed many people the wrong way when he said some shocking things about his relationships with Amanda du Pont and baby mama Kelly Khumalo. Now, his employers have demanded that he apologise to the mother of his son.

Jub Jub boss says apologise to Kelly Khumalo or get axed from Moja Love. Image: @official_jubjub and @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Times up for Jub Jub as the CEO of Moja Love Aubrey Tau has ordered him to issue an apology to Kelly Khumalo for accusing her of using witchcraft to lure him into a relationship. The slurs against the mother of his child were made in his controversial interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill.

Sunday World reports that Tau sent out a company-wide letter stating that should Jub Jub fail to mend things with Khumalo and extend an apology to three different anti-GBV organisations, Aubrey will have no choice but to terminate his contract with the TV station.

On top of the list of apologies, the CEO has also ordered Jub Jub to undergo sensitivity training. Tau says that the decision to suspend the Uyajola 9/9 host from the channel was in hopes that he will use that time to reflect on his actions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking to the publication, Aubrey said:

"Listening to the podcast, I believe Jub Jub was out of order and I don’t like to work with people who are ill-disciplined, they can tell you that. That is my personality."

A month after Jub Jub's interview The South African reported that Kelly Khumalo sat down with MacG. When the podcaster asked her questions about her baby daddy, she said that if Jub Jub ever wants to see his son, then he will need to apologise to her, her ancestors and the entire family first.

Kelly Khumalo trends after 'Podcast and Chill' interview, SA reacts: "It's not about her"

Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo was trending on social media after her interview with MacG. The singer was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The Empini singer and the podcaster discussed her baby daddies, late Senzo Meyiwa and Jub Jub. When MacG asked the songstress whether she thinks about Jub Jub when she looks at her son, Christian, Kelly replied:

"I don't think about nonsense."

Source: Briefly News