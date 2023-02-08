Mzansi stars Pearl Thusi and Anatii are embroiled in a dating scandal following suspicious online posts

The rumours have been circulating for some time, dating back to the hip-hop artists' announcement of a music hiatus

Recently, eight photos posted by Pearl caused quite a stir on her official Instagram page's comments

Pearl Thusi and Anatii's recent online posts have sparked dating rumours. Image: Oupa Bopape and Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

It seems like Pearl Thusi is taking back her decision not to make her romantic relationship public.

The media personality had two relationships that were in the public eye. She had one with the father of her child, Walter Mokoena and another with seasoned sports commentator Robert Marawa.

After everything with the two gentlemen ended in tears, she vowed never to reveal details about her personal life again. However, many were shocked when she dropped hints in a video by @ThisIsColbert that she was romantically attracted to hip-hop star Anatii.

"I wouldn't mind dating Anatii, he's very talented"

Anatii and Pearl Thusi not beating dating allegations

According to ZAlebs, Pearl was one of the few Mzansi celebs who supported Anatii's hiatus decision. The TV presenter used her social media pages to spread the musician's legacy when he took a break from his creative space.

When Msaki, best friends with Anatii, recently announced her hiatus, Pearl supported the Fetch Your Life hitmaker. Thusi shared photos of herself and Msaki in front of a massive pool with an ocean view.

The eight photos had Mzansi convinced that the two were dating because Anatii previously posted snaps with a similar view.

Netizens continued to speculate if Pearl and Anatii are an item in the comment section:

@lucia_lacoster commented:

"Who took the picture of you and Msaki? ❤️"

@t.sitai replied:

"@lucia_lacoster Anatii."

@simply_thullykhoza shared:

"I saw Anatii getting chips from Msaki in this location not so long ago."

@fezziie posted:

"So PearlaNatii is real mos. Cute couple."

Source: Briefly News