This woman felt abundantly blessed when she received all the nappies and wipes that she got from her man’s nappy braai

TikTok user @_nkhangwe shared a video showing her huge stash as well as what her man looked like at the braai

Mzansi people loved seeing how well supported they were and chanted the idea of a nappy braai for every dad

This woman was overwhelmed with gratitude after her husband’s nappy braai. So, she took to social media to show off the results.

This woman showed off her impressive stockpile thanks to her husband's nappy braai. Image: @_nkhangwe

Source: TikTok

Having a baby is expensive, and nappies and wipes are one of the biggest costs in the first year. The new age idea of a nappy braai has been well received for this exact reason, as well as male inclusivity in the pregnancy process.

Expecting mom shows off nappy stash

TikTok user @_nkhangwe shared a video showing all the nappies and wipes they got from the nappy braai. This mom has cupboards and drawers filled to the brim.

She also shared some hilarious pictures of what her man looked like after his friends got hold of him – priceless! Take a look:

Mzansi people hype the nappy braai

People loved seeing the support this couple got from their friends, as well as the typical male antics that went down. Nappy braais are a vibe, and people hope they stay around even though many people do not have the same experience as theirs.

Read some of the comments:

Chantell Joseph shared her bad experience:

“My husband’s nappy braai only one person brought nappies you blessed ”

Golekane Tshukudu is reaping the rewards:

“My baby is 10 months and m still using nappies from hubby’s nappy braai.”

Mbhonoza ka Gogo95❤️ said:

“Those are not his friends but his brothers❤️”

ChipuYvonneMolaiwa clapped:

“I will have wipes and pampers as well for the next 6 or year to come. Men really came through for us with this idea!”

Mzansi father-to-be gets nappy braai

Briefly News reported that a South African excited to be a father celebrated with his friends. The guy went viral on TikTok as people watched him and his friends party at their nappy shower.

The TikTok was an entertaining sight to many peeps. Online users left hundreds of comments cracking jokes.

A video by @unclebaesa shows men who had a nappy shower for their friend. In the video, the future dad wore a blue tutu. They were braaing, hanging out and also playing on a huge water slide.

