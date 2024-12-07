6 Killed in Tragic Head-On Collision Between Truck and Car, Toddler Among the Victims of N3 Crash
- A head-on collision between a light motor vehicle and a truck left six people dead in the Free State
- It was initially believed that five people had passed away until a toddler was found in the wreckage
- The accident happened on the same day the province launched its Festive Season Road Safety Campaign
FREE STATE – Six more lives have been tragically lost on the country’s roads this festive season.
The six, including a toddler, were killed during an accident on the N3 near Balmoral on the night of 6 December.
Emergency services confirmed that the accident occurred between a truck and a light motor vehicle.
Truck and car involved in head-on collision
Sipho Towa, District Manager of the EMS Control Center, confirmed that the crash occurred when a car collided head-on with a truck.
"Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 19:50 to assist the injured and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash," Towa said.
Six confirmed killed in crash
Initially, it was reported that five people had passed away in the crash. It was believed that four people from the vehicle and the truck driver were all killed.
Towa confirmed to Briefly News that the death toll had risen to six, as a toddler was also discovered dead in the vehicle while emergency services conducted extrication and recovery.
One person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Thebe District Hospital in Harrismith for treatment.
Premier launches Road Safety Campaign
The tragic accident happened on the same day the Free State province launched its Festive Season Road Safety Campaign.
Acting Premier Jabu Mbalula and Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi launched the campaign, encouraging drivers to remain courteous, patient, and responsible during the festive season.
